Gold-Backed Cryptocurrencies Decline Amid Market Turmoil Following Tariff Announcements

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Gold-backed cryptocurrencies have experienced significant declines following the announcement of sweeping tariffs by President Donald Trump. These digital assets, which are pegged to the value of physical gold, initially surged to record highs as investors sought safe havens. However, they have since retreated, mirroring the broader market sell-off.

On April 3, 2025, President Trump unveiled a series of reciprocal tariffs, imposing a minimum of 10% on global imports and up to 49% on certain countries, including Vietnam. This move prompted immediate reactions across financial markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging over 1,000 points, the Nasdaq dropping 3%, and the S&P 500 slumping 2.7%. The technology sector was notably affected, with major companies like Apple, Amazon, and Meta experiencing substantial losses. citeturn0news27turn0news29

In the commodities market, gold initially rallied, reaching an all-time high of $3,167.84 per ounce. This surge was driven by investors seeking refuge amid escalating trade tensions. However, the precious metal's value soon declined, with spot gold prices falling 1.4% to $3,090.00. This reversal was attributed to investors liquidating positions to cover losses in other asset classes. citeturn0search2turn0search4

Gold-backed cryptocurrencies, which are digital tokens pegged to the price of gold, mirrored this trajectory. PAX Gold and Tether Gold both saw declines, with PAXG trading at $3,047.64, down 2.44%, and XAUT at $3,047.16, down 2.51%. These movements reflect the broader market's volatility and investors' shifting sentiments.

The cryptocurrency market as a whole was not immune to the turmoil. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell to the $82,000 level, marking a significant drop from its previous position near $88,000 prior to the tariff announcements. Altcoins such as Ethereum and Solana also experienced declines, with Ethereum dropping over 6% to fall back under $1,800. citeturn0search17turn0search20

See also BlackRock's BUIDL Fund Experiences Remarkable Growth, Nears $2 Billion

Analysts suggest that the aggressive nature of the tariffs has heightened fears of a global trade war, leading to increased market volatility. The tariffs' impact extended beyond equities and cryptocurrencies, affecting commodities like crude oil, which saw a 6.4% decline. Bond yields also dropped as investors moved towards safer assets.

Central banks' recent activities have also played a role in the gold market's dynamics. In February, institutions such as Poland and China increased their gold reserves, contributing to the metal's price movements. However, the current market conditions have overshadowed these factors, with immediate reactions to trade policies taking precedence.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?