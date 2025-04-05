Shiba Inu's Shibarium Surpasses 1 Billion Transactions Amid Price Fluctuations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Shibarium, the Layer-2 blockchain designed to enhance the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has achieved a significant milestone by processing over 1 billion transactions since its launch in August 2023. This accomplishment underscores the network's rapid adoption and robust performance within the cryptocurrency landscape.

Despite this technical achievement, the price of Shiba Inu's native token, SHIB, has experienced a downturn. Over the past 24 hours, SHIB's value declined by approximately 4.8%, trading at around $0.0000122. This decline extends to a 13% decrease over the past month, reflecting broader market trends.

The surge in Shibarium's transaction volume is notable, especially when compared to established blockchains. For instance, Bitcoin required 15 years to reach a similar transaction count, highlighting Shibarium's accelerated growth trajectory. The network's ability to handle high transaction volumes without significant outages demonstrates its technical resilience and the active participation of the Shiba Inu community.

In addition to transaction volume, Shibarium has seen an increase in user engagement. The network boasts over 193 million unique addresses interacting with the platform, further indicating its expanding user base. The average block time remains at a swift 5 seconds, facilitating efficient transaction processing.

