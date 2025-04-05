403
Kapiva, Aditya Birla Capital, And Rustomjee Adopt AI Twins By Consumr.Ai To Drive Real-Time, Behavior-Led Decision-Making
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai | 4th April 2025 - Indian marketers today face a fast-moving, multi-platform consumer landscape where traditional personas and surveys fall short. AI Twins by consumr solves this with real-time, privacy-safe digital replicas of ideal customers-built from observed behavior like search trends, content engagement, and social activity. These dynamic profiles help brands make sharper decisions across media, creative, targeting, and product development-turning live behavioral data into marketing precision at scale.
Unlike legacy research methods that rely on focus groups or surveys-often slow, costly, and biased-AI Twins delivers deterministic, observation-based insights instantly. This enables brands to ground every business decision in what consumers are actually doing, not just what they claim-putting real behavior, not assumptions, at the heart of strategy.
"India is one of the most complex and high-potential consumer markets in the world. With AI Twins, we're giving marketers a powerful edge-access to real-time, behavior-led intelligence that makes every decision sharper and more scalable," said Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, consumr.
How AI Twins is Driving Impact
Kapiva discovered a new growth lever for its wellness product Dia Free when AI Twins identified a behavioral pattern among non-diabetics interested in managing sugar spikes. This insight led to a strategic repositioning and a potential 5x expansion in the addressable market. "That one insight helped us rethink our category strategy and unlock an entirely new growth lever," said Ameve Sharma, Co-founder, Kapiva.
Aditya Birla Capital built behavior-based lookalikes of women insurance buyers, leading to 90%+ female-led conversions-a breakthrough over traditional targeting. "AI Twins helped us move beyond probabilistic targeting to a level of accuracy we hadn't seen before," said Darshana Shah, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience, Aditya Birla Capital.
Rustomjee used psychographic signals from AI Twins to align messaging with buyer motivations, resulting in stronger engagement across digital channels. "Excited to partner with consumr as we take our digital marketing efforts to the next level at Rustomjee," said Rushabh Shah, CMO, Rustomjee. "Combined with Vivek's extensive cross sectoral experience and the platform's sharp consumer intelligence capabilities, we're looking forward to unlocking new possibilities in how we plan, personalize, and perform across the funnel. The future of marketing is insight-led, and we're glad to be on this journey together."
About consumr
consumr, backed by ProfitWheel, is a global consumer intelligence platform on a mission to unlock deep consumer insights and actionable strategies for accelerated growth. Its flagship product, AI Twins, enables marketers to act on deterministic behavioral insights with speed, precision, and impact-powering sharper strategies across every touchpoint.
