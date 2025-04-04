WAVLINK Giant Stream6 AI-Powered Wifi 6 Router Receives Strong Support Within 48 Hours On Kickstarter

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are beyond thrilled by the support and enthusiasm we've received," shares John, WAVLINK's CEO. "It's clear that today's users are ready for a smarter, more intuitive router experience, and the Giant Stream delivers just that. We designed this router to handle everything from gaming to streaming to remote work-all while providing top-tier security and ease of use for families."

Standout Features of the Giant Stream6:



AI-Enhanced QoE Modes: Adaptive modes (AI, Gaming, Streaming, Meeting, and Work From Home) automatically prioritize bandwidth to fit the moment, ensuring each device gets the performance it needs, precisely when it needs it.

WiFi 6 Speeds and Coverage: With dual-band speeds reaching up to 6000 Mbps and eight omnidirectional antennas, the Giant Stream6 blankets large homes with fast, reliable connectivity.

Advanced Security Suite: Built-in AD GuardHome, Secure DNS, VPN Privacy Protection, and a dedicated Guest WiFi network offer peace of mind, safeguarding the family's digital experience.

Mesh Compatibility: Paired with WAVLINK Everything Mesh, the Giant Stream6 eliminates dead zones, providing seamless coverage across every room. Parental Controls & Easy Management: Users can set screen time limits, content filters, and device prioritization from an intuitive interface, making network management simple and accessible.

Elevating Home Connectivity with Intelligent, User-Friendly Design

The Giant Stream6 is more than just a high-performance router; it's a digital companion designed to evolve with users' needs. Its AI-driven QoE modes adapt automatically, managing traffic without the need for constant adjustments. From uninterrupted gaming sessions to smooth video calls and secure browsing, the Giant Stream6 is redefining what a home network can achieve.

WAVLINK: Redefining Connectivity for Modern Living

WAVLINK continues to innovate with the mission to enhance daily life through better connectivity. The Giant Stream6 is the latest addition to a lineup of products aimed at making tech simple, efficient, and powerful-empowering users to do more in a connected world.

To join the campaign and back the Giant Stream6 on Kickstarter, visit here .

More WAVLINK products, click here .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Wavlink