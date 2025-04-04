Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Leads The Sale Of Groove Ford And Mazda In Denver To Autonation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are proud to once again support a leading national group in strengthening their presence in Colorado," said Bill Scrivner, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions. "Our long-standing relationships, deep market experience, and commitment to our client's goals remain the foundation of every deal we complete."

This latest transaction adds to Pinnacle's strong track record of success in Colorado, where the firm has completed multiple high-profile dealership transactions. Pinnacle has previously represented Lithia Motors in acquiring Ferrari of Denver, John Elway Dealership Group in purchasing Bentley and Lotus of Denver, and Autostar Automotive Group in acquiring Subaru and Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Silverthorne. More recently, Pinnacle facilitated the sale of Groove Honda in Colorado Springs to Corwin Auto Group Groove Subaru and Groove Toyota in Denver to Larry Van Tuyl of VT Companies-both transactions involving Summit Automotive Partners.

The transaction reflects continued consolidation in the U.S. auto retail space as large dealer groups expand into key regional markets to meet shifting consumer demand and market dynamics. With dealership valuations remaining strong and buyer interest high, the Denver metro area remains one of the most active regions in the country for automotive M&A activity.

With more than 850 dealership transactions completed across the country, $40 billion in completed transactions, and 85 years of combined experience , Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions is a trusted partner to both buyers and sellers. It provides expert guidance and customized strategies that drive value and long-term success in every transaction.

