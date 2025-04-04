Bluum Announces The Appointment Of John Horton As The New CEO

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Bluum, a leading provider of education technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Horton as its new CEO. Horton brings over 20 years of leadership experience, recently serving as CEO of CPower, a leading demand-side energy management solutions provider. He has been a board member of Bluum since 2024 and is intimately familiar with the organization, its mission, vision, and people, making this a natural transition into the CEO role.

Horton steps in at a defining chapter as Bluum continues to grow and evolve. He is committed to building a strong foundation guided by his philosophy on three pillars of success: creating the best employee experience, building high-performing teams, and providing the best-in-class customer experience.

"I am thrilled to be stepping into an organization where you can feel employees' passion for achieving their goals and making a difference in their work," said Horton, CEO of Bluum. "We have solid plans in place for growth, team alignment and operational excellence; now, it's all about execution-ensuring that every team member understands their role in achieving these goals and helping us move forward."

Horton's appointment as CEO will fundamentally shape Bluum's future. His extensive leadership experience, strategic vision, and deep commitment to the company's mission will drive the business forward.

About Bluum

At Bluum, we believe that education is the single most achievable step toward a more positive and equitable tomorrow. We empower educators to become innovative change-makers by providing them with technology solutions and services to improve learning and make it more accessible. With decades of experience working with educators to create remarkable learning experiences, Bluum provides technology services, and support to nearly 27 million students across North America daily. Cultivate possibility with us at or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and Facebook .

