DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Oracle Health Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Oracle Health ("Oracle"). Oracle learned of the breach on or about February 20, 2025. To join this case, go HERE .

About Oracle Health

Oracle Corporation is a multinational computer technology company based in the United States. Oracle Health, a subsidiary of Oracle, specializes in healthcare software, with a focus on Electronic Health Records and hospital management solutions.

What happened?

Oracle recently experienced two separate data breach incidents. The first occurred around February 20, 2025, when Oracle Health discovered a security breach within its network. They initiated an investigation and found that on or after January 22, 2025, an unauthorized third party had accessed the company's servers and copied patient data to an unknown external location.

The second incident involved Oracle Cloud servers. In this case, a hacker using the online alias rose87168 posted on a cybercrime forum, offering the data of 6 million Oracle Cloud customers. Although Oracle has denied this data breach, evidence suggests otherwise.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Patient Information From Electronic Health Records

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Oracle, you should take precautions to protect against potential misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised as a result of the Oracle data breach.

