MULN INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Mullen Automotive, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: MULN) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Mullen securities between February 3, 2023 and March 13, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/MULN.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen had no intent of implementing a reverse stock split when in-fact the Chief Executive Officer David Michery ("CEO" or "Michery"), and Mullen believed one was imminent and necessary; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Rapid Response Defense Systems ("RRDS") and Mullen Advanced Energy Operations, LLC ("MAEO"); (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology capabilities and partnerships (i.e., Lawrence Hardge related allegations); (4) Mullen misled the investing public about its reverse splits; (5) Mullen and Michery knew or should have known about Lawrence Hardge's previous convictions for financial crimes and moral turpitude and disclosed this information to investors; (6) Mullen failed to disclose material information about its financing agreements; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Mullen you have until April 14, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

