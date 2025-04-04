CV Holdings, Inc. Update And Financial Statements For Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Income from operations
|$
|5,117,310
|$
|4,986,504
|Interest on lines of credit and securitized debt
|$
|(8,717,228
|)
|$
|(7,986,605
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(18,153,285
|)
|$
|(15,959,005
|)
|Interest expense on preferred equity
|14,457,898
|12,860,976
|Taxes
|95,469
|97,928
|Depreciation
|-
|58,414
|EBITDA
|(3,599,918
|)
|(2,941,687
|)
During 2024, CVCF sold a property that had been the collateral for one of the two remaining loans in the joint venture and foreclosed upon and sold at auction the two properties that had been the collateral for the other loan. The foreclosure and auction of the latter two properties are in litigation, and the Company has written down its remaining investment in the joint venture. As noted, the Company continued to grow Centra in 2024 and has generally allocated capital received from asset sales and business winddowns to Centra.
Centra expanded and simplified its range of credit offerings in early 2024. The performance of loans originated in 2023 and 2024 currently appears to Centra's management to be materially better than that of the loans originated in 2021 and 2022, and broadly consistent in aggregate with the performance of loans originated by Centra prior to 2021. The net loss in 2024, though, together with the continued growth of the amount owed on the Colborne Preferred Stock, which is senior to the Company's common shares, has created a dilutive effect to common stockholders. As noted above, additional dilution is likely if Colborne ceases to forbear and this leads to a restructuring of the Company.
The Company's primary deferred tax asset is the net operating losses (“NOL”s), consisting of approximately $502 million and $299 million for federal and state purposes, respectively, through December 31, 2024. The federal NOLs were generated primarily from 2008 through 2012, and the state NOLs were generated primarily in California, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Centra Funding, LLC
On November 28, 2016, the Company, through a newly-formed subsidiary, Centra Funding, LLC closed on its acquisition of Centra Leasing, Inc., as more fully described in the Company's November 28, 2016 press release. Centra's business is focused on commercial“small ticket” equipment leases or finance contracts. Originations utilize a vendor-based model, employing direct vendor- and broker-focused sales staff. Centra's business is nationwide and spans multiple industries, with typical leases or finance contracts not exceeding $400,000.
Centra continued to grow during 2024, with net contracts receivable increasing by approximately 4.4% year over year, but posted a net loss of $(1,130,162), driven by several factors: (i) modestly reduced origination volume which lowered interest income; (ii) approximately $3.8 million of additional allowance for credit losses with respect to loans originated in 2021 and 2022; (iii) one-time expenses associated with the acquisition of a team and technological platform from a competitor; and (iv) an increase in Centra's interest expense due to increases in its average debt balance and the average applicable interest rate.
The Company believes that the additional reserving for loans originated during 2021 and 2022 is largely completed. The performance of loans originated after 2022 has thus far been significantly better overall and appears to be generally in line with pre-2021 loan cohorts taken as a whole. No assurance can be given, however, as to the ultimate performance of Centra's portfolio.
Centra continued to build up its servicing capabilities during 2024 and increased its force-placed insurance, early termination and other income by approximately 22% year over year. Centra increased its investment in its technological platforms in 2024, and acquired one such platform, along with associated sales and other staff, from a competitor in May 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, Centra had $121,516,637 of borrowings and was in compliance with all covenants of its debt facility agented by an affiliate of Wells Fargo Bank.
CV Capital Funding, LLC
On December 14, 2016, the Company established a commercial real estate bridge lending business, which operates under the name CV Capital Funding, LLC (“CVCF”). CVCF provided capital for a wide range of real estate asset classes on a nationwide basis, specializing in bridge loans secured by first mortgages on commercial real estate and other assets, Property types included multi-unit residences, industrial, office, hospitality and other commercial properties.
Since inception, CVCF has originated 37 loans, totaling $120,948,500 in principal balance, principally through CVCF's joint venture with a real estate credit-oriented investment fund (the“CVCF-JV Partner”) and on CVCF's own balance sheet. Effective January 1, 2022, all remaining CVCF personnel were transitioned to the CVCF-JV Partner, which assumed responsibility for administering the joint venture.
The joint venture is being wound down. In April 2024, a property that had secured one of the two remaining loans was sold at auction and net proceeds distributed. CVCF also foreclosed on and sold the two properties that had secured the other remaining loan; the former owner of these properties has engaged in extensive litigation with respect to this process, which is ongoing. Over the course of 2024, the Company wrote off its remaining investment in the joint venture, resulting in a net loss of $(323,053) for the year.
Other Businesses
The Company terminated its last servicing contract for non-performing residential loans and real estate owned properties as of June 15, 2019. The last asset was liquidated during 2021, and the related corporate entities were dissolved during 2024. As previously disclosed, in 2022 the Company completed the winddown of its venture leasing business.
In 2006 and 2007, the Company issued two series of collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), described more fully in previous press releases. The CDO bonds are non-recourse to the Company. As previously announced, the company does not expect to recover any of its investment in either CDO, and since virtually all assets in both CDOs have been disposed of or written off, the CDOs are not expected to generate any meaningful future income to the Company.
Additional information is available at:
Annual Meeting of Stockholders
On October 14, 2024, CV Holdings held an annual meeting of its stockholders. At such meeting James Crystal was elected director by a vote of the majority of the outstanding common shares of the Company.
Dividends
The Company has suspended dividends on shares of its outstanding common stock since the fourth quarter of 2008, and dividends are expected to continue to be suspended for the foreseeable future.
Litigation
As of December 31, 2024, the Company was not directly involved in any litigation.
Financial Statements
Below are summary audited financial statements of the Company including its consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.
|CV Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31, 2024 and 2023
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Cash
|$
|2,688,388
|$
|2,536,509
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|780,718
|735,034
|Contracts receivable, net
|147,443,465
|141,196,625
|Investment in real estate joint venture
|3,937,969
|3,937,969
|Investments in Opportunity Funds
|-
|943,053
|Total assets
|$
|154,850,540
|$
|149,349,190
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|9,884,442
|$
|9,146,771
|Line of credit
|121,516,637
|112,608,949
|Mandatorily redeemable senior non-convertible preferred stock
|129,128,088
|115,150,855
|Total liabilities
|260,529,167
|236,906,575
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Deficit
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 64,413,784 issued and outstanding
|644,136
|644,136
|Additional paid-in capital
|10,295,229
|10,295,229
|Other comprehensive income - derivative instruments
|32,043
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(116,650,035
|)
|(98,496,750
|)
|Stockholders' deficit
|(105,678,627
|)
|(87,557,385
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|154,850,540
|$
|149,349,190
|CV Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|Interest income on loans receivable
|$
|23,257,567
|$
|22,244,184
|Force-placed insurance, early termination and other income
|2,536,240
|2,078,524
|Management and servicing fees from affiliates
|200,000
|205,098
|Loss from unconsolidated entities
|(323,053
|)
|(949,114
|)
|Total revenues
|25,670,754
|23,578,692
|Operating Expenses
|Salaries and related payroll
|7,597,857
|6,649,628
|General and administrative
|4,003,317
|4,518,766
|Credit loss expense
|8,952,270
|7,423,794
|Total operating expenses
|20,553,444
|18,592,188
|Income from operations
|5,117,310
|4,986,504
|Interest Expense and Other
|Interest on senior non-convertible preferred stock
|(14,457,898
|)
|(12,860,976
|)
|Interest on lines of credit and securitized debt
|(8,717,228
|)
|(7,986,605
|)
|Total interest expense and other, net
|(23,175,126
|)
|(20,847,581
|)
|Loss before income tax provision
|(18,057,816
|)
|(15,861,077
|)
|Income Tax Provision
|(95,469
|)
|(97,928
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(18,153,285
|)
|$
|(15,959,005
|)
|CV Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
|2024
|2023
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(18,153,285
|)
|$
|(15,959,005
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Credit loss expense
|8,952,270
|7,423,794
|Depreciation
|-
|58,414
|Amortization of debt discount and financing costs
|363,410
|460,184
|Paid in-kind interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred stock
|13,977,233
|12,623,927
|Loss from unconsolidated entities
|323,053
|949,114
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|325,351
|272,334
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|737,673
|311,769
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|6,525,705
|6,140,531
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|Funding of loans receivable
|(112,532,623
|)
|(115,834,206
|)
|Principal payments on loans receivable
|97,333,512
|93,447,890
|Purchases of investments in Opportunity Funds
|-
|(152,000
|)
|Distributions from Opportunity Funds
|620,000
|502,000
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(14,579,111
|)
|(22,036,316
|)
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|Payments of financing costs
|(702,403
|)
|(39,653
|)
|Payments on securitized debt
|-
|(18,585,175
|)
|Borrowings on line of credit
|113,733,572
|101,804,402
|Payments on line of credit
|(104,825,884
|)
|(76,392,406
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|8,205,285
|6,787,168
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
|151,879
|(9,108,617
|)
|Cash, Beginning
|2,536,509
|11,645,126
|Cash, Ending
|$
|2,688,388
|$
|2,536,509
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information
|Cash paid during the year for:
|Interest, net of cash received from derivative instrument
|$
|8,230,510
|$
|7,172,164
|Income tax provision
|$
|95,469
|$
|97,928
About CV Holdings, Inc.
CV Holdings, Inc. is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending.
Our common stock is currently traded on the Pink® Open Market operated by OTC Markets Group, or OTC Markets. While not a requirement, OTC Markets encourages companies having their securities quoted thereon to provide adequate current information in accordance with its disclosure guidelines. We will evaluate the need to issue press releases containing information similar to the information disclosed herein. We do not undertake any obligation, nor do we give any assurance that we will provide timely periodic disclosures or any public disclosure at all.
We conduct our operations so as to not be or become regulated as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.
Forward-Looking Information and Other Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements based upon the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.
The factors that could cause actual results to vary from the Company's forward-looking statements include: the U.S. economy in general; the Company's liquidity and ability to continue to cover its operating cash requirements; the Company's ability to redeem or renegotiate the redemption of the outstanding shares of its preferred stock when and as its obligations to do so mature; the growth of its Centra business; the satisfactory resolution of the Company's commercial real estate loan portfolio; the Company's ability to raise and deploy capital in support of its current operations; the Company's future operating results; its business operations and prospects; availability, terms and deployment of short-term and long-term capital; availability of qualified employees; changes in interest rates; adverse development in the debt securities, credit and capital markets, adverse developments in the commercial finance and real estate markets; performance and financial condition of borrowers, lessees and corporate customers; any future litigation that may arise; the ultimate resolution of the Company's defaulted loans; the performance of the Company's joint venture investments; the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company or the markets in which it operates; and the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.
In addition, this press release contains summary financial information about the Company. This summary financial information does not represent the entire audited financial statements of the Company.
