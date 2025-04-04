Bioprocess Optimization And Digital Bio-Manufacturing Market Forecast 2029

Boston, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Bioprocess Optimization and Digital Bio-manufacturing: Global Markets ” is expected to grow from $24.3 billion in 2024 to $39.6 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The report on the global market for bioprocess optimization and digital biomanufacturing segments the market by technology type (manufacturing, analytical, process control technologies, and software), application (biomanufacturing process automation and control, flexible manufacturing, and process analytics), and molecule type (monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, therapeutic proteins and peptides, and cell and gene therapies). The report covers the regional markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It highlights critical issues, emerging trends, new developments, product launches, profiles of market players, and mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships from the evaluation period.

The factors driving the market include:

Chronic Diseases and the Aging Population: The rise in chronic diseases and an aging population increases the demand for advanced bioprocessing solutions to develop effective treatments.

Demand for Biopharmaceuticals: The growing need for biopharmaceuticals, such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), drives innovation in bioprocess optimization to meet production demands.

Product Launches: An increasing number of new biopharmaceutical products entering the market necessitates efficient and scalable manufacturing processes.

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): CMOs support biopharmaceutical companies by providing specialized manufacturing services and enhancing production capabilities.

Government Programs: Favorable government initiatives and funding support the development and adoption of advanced bioprocessing technologies.

Sensor Technology: Advances in sensor technology enable real-time monitoring and control of bioprocesses, improving efficiency and product quality.

Process Analytical Technology (PAT): PAT initiatives focus on integrating analytical tools into bioprocessing to ensure consistent and high-quality production outcomes.

