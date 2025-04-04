Bioprocess Optimization And Digital Bio-Manufacturing Market Forecast 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$22.4 billion
|Market size forecast
|$39.6 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 10.2% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|Technology, application, molecule type
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- The U.S. FDA has approved over 100 mAbs for treating diseases such as cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, and inflammatory conditions, as of 2024.
- Industry 4.0, a German government initiative, includes advances such as AI, 3D printing, advanced robotics, paperless manufacturing, smart biomanufacturing, electronic batch records, and modular facilities. Companies worldwide are adopting these technologies in all areas of product development, from operations to material supply.
Emerging startups
- Sexton Biotechnologies is a revenue-stage biotech company that in 2019 was spun out of Cook Regentec, an Indianapolis, Ind.-based business and medical technology incubator. Its primary emphasis is on developing bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapy (CGT). Sexton creates CGT tools and media to facilitate the flexible automation and scaling of cell manufacturing processes. This helps to lower labor costs, reduce failure points and time-to-market, and improves the likelihood of favorable clinical outcomes. Sexton's product line consists of human platelet lysate growth supplements, fill/finish systems, and cryostorage instruments under the CellSeal platform.
- Based in Boston, iVexSol is a viral vector manufacturing firm established in 2019 that revolutionizes the manufacture of these vital gene-delivery vehicles with its own next-generation, stable lentiviral vector production technique. Thanks to its technology, these vital reagents will be simpler, lower-cost and require less time to create, which will speed up research and increase accessibility to potentially life-saving gene and cell treatments.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
- The global bioprocess optimization and digital biomanufacturing market is expected to grow from $24.3 billion in 2024 to $39.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2029.
- The report provides information on the bioprocess optimization and digital biomanufacturing market and their growth projections in the coming years. Information about technology, applications, molecule type, ESG analysis, competitive analysis, and regulatory landscape is provided. The report also identifies emerging economies where the established players can expand their business.
- The analytical and process control technologies segment dominates the market and will continue to do so in 2029.
- North America holds the largest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
- Agilent Technologies Inc. Agilitech Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Bruker Clean Biologics Danaher Corp. Emerson Electric Co. Eppendorf SE Korber AG Merck KGaA Sartorius AG Shimadzu Corp. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Univercells Technologies Waters Corp.
