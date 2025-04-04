403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Markets Reel As China Escalates Trade Conflict With Sweeping Tariffs, Export Controls
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China imposed a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports starting April 10, retaliating against President Donald Trump's earlier levies and deepening a trade conflict rattling global markets.
The measures, announced Friday by Beijing's Finance Ministry, escalate existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods to 54% and target rare earth exports critical for semiconductors and electric vehicles.
The tariffs mirror Trump's“reciprocal” 34% duties unveiled Wednesday, which he framed as correcting trade imbalances. China's Commerce Ministry simultaneously added 16 U.S. firms to an export control list and restricted shipments of samarium, gadolinium, and terbium-rare earths dominating global supply chains.
Eleven American companies joined China's“unreliable entity” list, blocking market access. Global equity markets plunged as fears of prolonged economic disruption spread. Brazil's Ibovespa fell 3.14% to 127,020 points, while the U.S. Dow Jones and Nasda dropped 3.5% and 4.6%, respectively.
European indices sank sharply, with Italy's FTSE MIB down 7.46% and Germany's DAX losing 4.98%. Analysts at JP Morgan raised recession probabilities to 60%, citing unchecked escalation risks.
Beijing framed its response as defensive, accusing Washington of“unilateral bullying” violating WTO rules. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged dialogue but vowed to protect Chinese interests. The White House has yet to comment.
Global Trade Tensions Escalate
The clash unfolds amid China's domestic strains, including a property sector crisis and deflation. Despite this, Beijing appears prepared for extended conflict, leveraging rare earth dominance and export controls.
Trump's tariffs targeted 185 nations, including Brazil's 10% duty, prompting global backlash. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the moves destabilizing, while Japan's Prime Minister labeled them a“national crisis.”
Brazil's President Lula advanced reciprocal tarif legislation Friday, mirroring global efforts to counter U.S. measures. Markets now brace for supply chain disruptions, particularly in tech and energy sectors reliant on Chinese materials.
The IMF warns prolonged tensions could slash global GDP growth by 0.7% by 2026, with manufacturing-heavy economies most exposed. This story synthesizes verified data from government statements, market reports, and international wire coverage.
The measures, announced Friday by Beijing's Finance Ministry, escalate existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods to 54% and target rare earth exports critical for semiconductors and electric vehicles.
The tariffs mirror Trump's“reciprocal” 34% duties unveiled Wednesday, which he framed as correcting trade imbalances. China's Commerce Ministry simultaneously added 16 U.S. firms to an export control list and restricted shipments of samarium, gadolinium, and terbium-rare earths dominating global supply chains.
Eleven American companies joined China's“unreliable entity” list, blocking market access. Global equity markets plunged as fears of prolonged economic disruption spread. Brazil's Ibovespa fell 3.14% to 127,020 points, while the U.S. Dow Jones and Nasda dropped 3.5% and 4.6%, respectively.
European indices sank sharply, with Italy's FTSE MIB down 7.46% and Germany's DAX losing 4.98%. Analysts at JP Morgan raised recession probabilities to 60%, citing unchecked escalation risks.
Beijing framed its response as defensive, accusing Washington of“unilateral bullying” violating WTO rules. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged dialogue but vowed to protect Chinese interests. The White House has yet to comment.
Global Trade Tensions Escalate
The clash unfolds amid China's domestic strains, including a property sector crisis and deflation. Despite this, Beijing appears prepared for extended conflict, leveraging rare earth dominance and export controls.
Trump's tariffs targeted 185 nations, including Brazil's 10% duty, prompting global backlash. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the moves destabilizing, while Japan's Prime Minister labeled them a“national crisis.”
Brazil's President Lula advanced reciprocal tarif legislation Friday, mirroring global efforts to counter U.S. measures. Markets now brace for supply chain disruptions, particularly in tech and energy sectors reliant on Chinese materials.
The IMF warns prolonged tensions could slash global GDP growth by 0.7% by 2026, with manufacturing-heavy economies most exposed. This story synthesizes verified data from government statements, market reports, and international wire coverage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment