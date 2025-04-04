403
Brazil’S PRIO Grapples With Production Downturn Amid Regulatory Delays
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Felipe Moreira reported on April 4, 2025, that PRIO (PRIO3), a major Brazilian oil firm, saw March production drop to 104,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down 3.5% from February.
Sales fell 6.4% to 3.182 million barrels compared to November 2024, signaling operational and regulatory challenges. Equipment failures halted production at two Polvo and Tubarão Martelo cluster wells, TBMT-10H and TBMT-4H, after submersible pump malfunctions.
Delays in environmental approvals from Brazil's IBAMA agency stalled repairs, compounding output losses. The Albacora Leste field also faced downtime during compressor replacements, though work concluded in late March.
Sales disparities emerged across PRIO' assets. Campo de Frade plummeted to 378,000 barrels in March from 1.4 million in February, while Peregrino-where PRIO holds a 40% stake-led with 1.4 million barrels.
Quarterly figures showed resilience, averaging 108,000 boepd production and 10.19 million barrels sold, but licensing bottlenecks for the Wahoo project and aging fields cloud near-term growth.
PRIO secured R$2 billion in fresh capital to revive assets and fund exploration, banking on Wahoo's late-2025 launch pending permits. Analysts note risks: Goldman Sachs warns of cash flow pressures but highlights upside potential, pegging shares at R$60.30. The firm's strategy hinges on navigating regulatory hurdles while managing legacy declines.
Brazil's oi sector faces mounting scrutiny over environmental compliance, testing firms like PRIO. Its ability to balance output recovery with bureaucratic delays will shape investor confidence as global energy markets fluctuate.
