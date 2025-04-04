Jerry“J-Man” Joyner Engages Premier Voice Coaching With Voices Carey, Led By Legendary Bruce Carey

Jerry faces a new beast with Voice Acting

Professional Vocal Coach Bruce Carey of Voices Carey

- Jerry JoynerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jerry“J-Man” Joyner, recently recognized for his bold personality, media presence, and disruptive influence in the entertainment industry, is taking his vocal game to the next level. Joyner has officially begun voice coaching and voice acting training with Voices Carey, a top-tier voice development firm helmed by legendary voice coach Bruce Carey.Known for guiding some of the most recognizable voices in media, advertising, and entertainment, Bruce Carey is personally working with Joyner-an honor typically reserved for a select few.“I've always believed in leveling up and stepping into new arenas with full intensity,” said Joyner.“Working with Bruce Carey is like learning to box from Muhammad Ali. I'm here to master the craft, not just dabble.”The partnership signals a bold new chapter for J-Man as he sharpens his voice for upcoming projects in podcasting, narration, media, and branded content. With his signature energy and Bruce Carey's expert guidance, Joyner aims to become as known for his voice as he is for his business moves.“Jerry's got a natural presence,” said Carey.“Now we're channeling that into voice performance-shaping, refining, and expanding his range. It's going to be powerful.”Voices Carey, long respected in the industry for producing award-winning talent, offers elite vocal training that blends performance technique with branding insight. With Bruce Carey at the helm, the firm continues to be a launchpad for dynamic voices in today's audio-driven world.For Joyner, this collaboration isn't just about technique-it's about unlocking new forms of creative expression and influence.

