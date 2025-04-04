Sartorius to acquire microtissue business MatTek from Swedish BICO AB (news with additional features)

EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Göttingen, Germany | April 4, 2025

Sartorius to acquire microtissue business MatTek from Swedish BICO AB



Acquisition will advance Sartorius' cell culture portfolio with 3D microtissue models and primary cells MatTek's solutions are highly compatible with Sartorius' cell analysis instruments, reagents and AI models for faster and more effective drug development

The life science group Sartorius has agreed to acquire MatTek Corp, including Visikol Inc, from BICO Group AB. MatTek is a leading developer and manufacturer of 3D microtissue models. Founded in 1985, the company employs more than 80 people at its headquarter in Ashland, Massachusetts, U.S., and its production site in Bratislava, Slovakia. The business, which will become part of Sartorius' Lab Products & Services division, generated sales revenue of more than 20 million US dollars in 2024 with an EBITDA margin similar to the LPS division. The agreed purchase price is 80 million US dollars (approx. 72 million euros). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025.



MatTek's portfolio of microtissues and primary cells is designed to significantly accelerate drug development. The three-dimensional tissue models closely mimic human tissue architecture and function. Compared to traditional 2D cultures, these advanced cell models provide more accurate, cost-efficient, and reproducible results while reducing the use of animals in drug development. In addition, the company specializes in advanced imaging and digital pathology for biomedical research.



“MatTek's solutions add to our Lab Products and Services division's offering of cell analysis instruments, reagents and AI-supported data models. Our combined portfolio will be one of the most comprehensive solution offerings on the market, enabling researchers to speed up new therapy development and reduce animal testing,” said Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO of Sartorius.





A profile of Sartorius

Sartorius is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. Around 13,500 employees are working for customers around the globe.



