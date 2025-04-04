MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Serve Robotics saddles up for autonomous delivery in Dallas-Fort Worth via Uber Eats

April 4, 2025 by David Edwards

Serve Robotics , a provider of autonomous sidewalk delivery solutions, has launched its service in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

This strategic expansion, in continued partnership with Uber Eats – the delivery platform of Uber Technologies – represents a major milestone in Serve's plan to deploy 2,000 AI-powered delivery robots across the US by the end of 2025.

Serve robots have begun operating in the Uptown neighborhoods of Pearl, State Thomas, West Village and South Routh, reaching over 22,000 new households.

Customers placing orders through the Uber Eats app in these areas may now receive their meal via Serve's autonomous delivery robots.

Participating Uber Eats merchants who have opted-in to Serve robotic delivery include local favorites Ka Thai and many others. Serve's national delivery partnership with Shake Shack will also extend to Dallas.

Dr Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics, says:“Texas is known for doing things bigger and better, and we're excited to offer a smarter, more efficient way to get your favorite meals delivered in Dallas.

“Our entry into the Dallas–Fort Worth market is an important step on our path to scaling as a national platform.”

Dallas-Fort Worth is the fourth-largest metro area in the U.S.-and among the fastest growing. The area has a well-developed sidewalk infrastructure and a history of welcoming innovation.

Serve has proactively established constructive relationships with local stakeholders to ensure a seamless rollout. The company's expansion will create new jobs, including operations and maintenance roles, and contribute to the local economy.

Derek Ho, general manager of Ka Thai, says:“We're excited to partner with Serve as they begin operating in DFW, proving that everything really is better in Texas, including food delivery.

“This technology will allow us to bring Ka Thai to customers who we might not have been able to reach otherwise.”

Megan Jensen, head of autonomous delivery operations at Uber, says:“Our ongoing partnership with Serve Robotics is a key part in our mission of making food delivery as convenient as possible.

“We look forward to expanding our autonomous deliveries in Dallas Fort-Worth to continue delighting customers with fast, convenient delivery.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth launch follows several recent expansions for Serve, which included service expansions in Los Angeles and a new market launch in Miami. Additional U.S. markets are expected to follow throughout 2025.