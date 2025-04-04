Billiondollarbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) And Ford Otosan Launch Quantum Application To Boost Vehicle Production Efficiency

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and Ford Otosan, a joint venture of Ford Motor Company and Koç Holding, announced the deployment of a hybrid-quantum application to optimize manufacturing for the Ford Transit line of vehicles. The system uses D-Wave's annealing quantum computing to streamline vehicle production sequencing, cutting scheduling time for 1,000 vehicles from 30 minutes to under five minutes.

The technology addresses the complexity of manufacturing over 1,500 Transit variants by improving throughput and flexibility in response to shifting demand and supply chain constraints.

About Ford Otosan

Founded in 1959, Ford Otosan is the largest commercial vehicle production center in Ford Europe with a production capacity of 746,500 vehicles, 437,500 engines and 140,000 powertrains by 2023. Kocaeli and Eskişehir Plants are ranked among Ford's 'Best Vehicle Production Centers'. The Eskişehir Plant is the only plant in Türkiye that can produce vehicles, diesel engines and powertrains in the same environment. In addition to having a long-standing business partnership with its dealers, Ford is represented all over Türkiye and provides maintenance, repair and service services through expert authorized services. It undertakes the design, engineering and production processes of Ford Trucks, Ford's only heavy commercial vehicle brand. With its Ford Trucks business unit, Ford Otosan also assigns distributorships and dealerships abroad and provides service and spare parts services.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our 5,000+ qubit AdvantageTM quantum computers, the world's largest, are available on-premises or via the cloud, supported by 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our Advantage and Advantage2TM systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow:

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

