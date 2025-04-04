Investornewsbreaks Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Gains Momentum As Tariff Clarity Lifts Growth Stock Sentiment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is seeing renewed investor interest following expectations that resolution around tariff policy could trigger a broader rally in growth stocks. Analysts point to the tech giant's strong fundamentals and AI capabilities as key strengths that could help it lead a comeback among megacap growth names. After months of underperformance due to macro uncertainty and interest rate concerns, Alphabet is now being re-evaluated as a strategic holding amid shifting trade dynamics and improving investor sentiment.

Alphabet shares are currently trading at $152.89, up $2.11 (1.40%) from the previous close as bullish momentum returns to the stock.

About Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. is a collection of businesses, the largest of which is Google, a global technology leader focused on internet-related services and products, including search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, enterprise solutions, and hardware. Alphabet is also home to Other Bets, which includes emerging businesses such as Waymo and Verily. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

