Danube Properties Partners With Napkinads To Tap Into New Channel For Global Real Estate Investment

DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danube Properties, one of the UAE's fastest-growing real estate developers, has signed a strategic partnership with NapkinAds , the media-tech company transforming out-of-home advertising by placing branded QR-coded napkins in top restaurants and bars across North America and EMEA.

This collaboration marks a bold move by Danube to reach high-intent investors through a non-traditional, high-engagement marketing channel-one napkin at a time.

"At Danube, we've always believed in staying ahead of the curve-whether it's through our projects, pricing, or promotions," said Adel Sajan, Managing Director of Danube Group. "NapkinAds lets us place the Dubai real estate opportunity directly into the hands of potential investors in a format that's fresh, personal, and disruptive."

NapkinAds creates brand touchpoints during real-life moments of pause-at dining tables, bars, and lounges-where consumers are more relaxed and open to discovery. The campaign will activate in key cities across the U.S., Canada, and the GCC , aimed at attracting qualified leads into Danube's sales funnel.

"Traditional ads often get skipped or tuned out. But napkins-everyone touches them. They're physical, in-hand, and naturally spark curiosity," said Jatin Rughwani, EMEA President of NapkinAds. "For Danube, this means visibility with affluent, mobile audiences at the right moment. We're not just delivering impressions-we're driving intent and engagement in untapped, high-conversion environments."

The campaign integrates scannable QR codes on every napkin, linking directly to Danube's latest developments and investor offerings. This bridges offline curiosity with instant digital action-turning a humble napkin into a powerful lead generator.

With global appetite for Dubai real estate on the rise, especially across North America and EMEA, Danube's campaign is expected to generate significant international traction. The partnership highlights how modern brands are moving beyond traditional ad channels to meet audiences where they live, dine, and socialize.

Danube Properties has launched 33 projects to date, with 18 successfully delivered and 15 currently in various stages of construction. With over 20,000 units sold, Danube has built a strong customer base and a solid reputation for delivering high-quality developments on time. Founded in Dubai in 1993, the company operates in more than 80 cities worldwide, including key markets such as the UAE, UK, China, and India.

As forward-thinking partners like Danube lead the way, NapkinAds is fast becoming a go-to channel for brands seeking measurable, real-world impact.

For media bookings and partnership opportunities, visit

SOURCE NapkinAds

