Driving Sustainable Water Use In Operations

World Water Day, observed on March 22 each year, serves as a global reminder of the critical role water plays in our lives, communities and ecosystems. While North America is often seen as having an abundance of water, challenges like droughts, aging infrastructure, contamination, and climate change make water sustainability a pressing issue. At Henkel Adhesive Technologies, water is not just an essential resource-it is a key part of our value chain, from raw material sourcing to manufacturing and product application.

Henkel's Commitment to Water Stewardship

Henkel has set ambitious goals to reduce its water footprint, targeting a 35% reduction in water consumption per ton of product by the end of 2025 (compared to our 2010 baseline). By optimizing production processes, investing in water-efficient technologies, and enhancing recycling systems, we are making significant progress toward this goal.

In North America, we are proud to report that we have already achieved a 33% reduction in water consumption . This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible resource management and continuous improvement.

Driving Impact in Adhesive Technologies

Water plays a crucial role in Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business, from product formulations to customer applications. To ensure sustainable water use, we are continuously looking for ways to become more water efficient in our operations. Here are a few examples of how we are driving impact at our North American operations locations.

Bay Point, California

The Bay Point site transformed 23,000 square feet of landscaping to support water reduction goals, replacing traditional greenery with drought-resistant plants and a drip irrigation system. This upgrade is expected to save over 450,000 gallons of water annually - a 7% reduction in total site consumption - while lowering maintenance costs and improving curb appeal. In recognition of these efforts, the Bay Point Garden Club awarded the site 'Yard of the Month' in January 2025, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and community aesthetics.

Bay Point, California

The Bay Point manufacturing facility also replaced three outdated steam injection water heaters with efficient closed-loop systems, significantly reducing water consumption. Unlike the old pass-through system, which used water once and discharged it, the new closed-loop design recirculates water, minimizing water waste. This upgrade eliminates once-through cooling water from three production mixer cells, resulting in a projected annual water savings of over 1.1 million gallons, a 16% reduction in Bay Point's total water use. This investment demonstrates our commitment to sustainable operations and responsible resource management, achieving both environmental and cost-saving benefits.

Rancho Dominguez, California

In 2024, the Rancho Dominguez site reduced its total water consumption by more than 243,000 gallons compared to 2023, a 29% reduction. This initiative, led by the management team, was achieved by adjusting grass irrigation timers, eliminating watering in certain zones, and reducing watering time in others. Given Southern California's ongoing drought conditions, these changes significantly contributed to water conservation. Since the site does not use water in manufacturing, all reductions stem from domestic water use. To further these efforts, the site is planning to install waterless urinals in restrooms.

Cannon Falls, Minnesota

In August 2022, the Cannon Falls manufacturing facility completed the installation of a closed-loop water recirculation system, with full operation beginning in September 2022. This project successfully eliminated water usage from the production process, meaning that the only water used on-site is for hygiene purposes, such as in restrooms and break rooms. Over the first 12 months of operation, the system reduced water consumption by 6.86 million gallons. It continues to perform as expected, saving between 4 to 6 million gallons annually, with fluctuations depending on production levels. This initiative represents a significant step in water conservation and sustainability, aligning with Henkel's broader environmental goals.

Taking Action for the Future

World Water Day is a reminder that every action counts when it comes to protecting this valuable resource. Whether through small daily habits or large-scale manufacturing improvements, we all have a role to play in responsible water management. At Henkel, we remain committed to achieving our sustainability goals and driving positive impact across our industry and beyond.