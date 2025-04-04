Stewart T. Monti Sr. Releases MARY AND SIR EDWARD, A Poetic Tale Of Courage & Compassion For All Ages

A Poetic Journey of Bravery and Kindness in the Middle Ages

BLAND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stewart T. Monti Sr., retired Air Force Major and poet, has released a charming and inspirational book, MARY AND SIR EDWARD , A Poetic Narrative for Readers of All Ages. The book tells the heartwarming story of a young girl, Mary, and her journey of courage, kindness, and resilience during the Middle Ages.Set in a time of knights and castles, 12-year-old Mary finds herself alone to manage her family's farm while her father fights in a distant war. Fate intervenes when she discovers a wounded knight, Sir Edward, and chooses to help him despite the dangers surrounding them. Through poetic prose and vibrant illustrations, MARY AND SIR EDWARD takes readers on a journey filled with challenges, humor, and ultimately, a happy ending. It's a story perfect for family reading or for children to enjoy on their own.During the Korean War, Stewart T. Monti Sr. was born in 1951 in Bland, Virginia. Growing up as a military brat, Monti attended military high school and later graduated from the United States Air Force Academy. Over his 20-year career, he logged 2,000 flight hours as a C-130E pilot and held various positions before retiring as a Major. He also earned two master's degrees. He taught both graduate and undergraduate courses at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University program in Wiesbaden Air Base, Germany.Monti's passion for poetry began early, and he's been sharing his work with local communities for years. His first book, 135 Poems for Today, was published in 2017, and his latest work, MARY, AND SIR EDWARD began as a narrative poem that evolved into a full story. Today, his poetry can be found in local churches, homes, and even a railway museum in the Greater Sanford, NC area, where he resides with his wife and son."I was writing fantasy poems for Dungeons and Dragons gamers," Monti recalls. "This story started as one of those poems, but my son encouraged me to expand it. And so, Mary and Sir Edward came to life!"Through the lens of Mary's bravery and compassion, the book reminds us of the battles of today. "Mary's story highlights the importance of doing your best in challenging times," says Monti.Monti's debut collection, 135 Poems for Today, reflects his life experiences and deep appreciation for poetry's power to inspire.MARY AND SIR EDWARD, A Poetic Narrative for Readers of All Ages, is now available online and at select bookstores. For more information about the author and his work, visit his website or follow him on social media.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+ + +1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

The Spotlight Network on Mary and Sir Edward by Stewart T. Monti

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.