Miami Beach Hotels, Restaurants And Attractions Are Ready To Welcome And Celebrate The LGBTQ+ Community During Miami Beach Pride 2025 And Rainbow Spring

"Miami Beach is proud to welcome all travelers to the destination to unite and connect during Miami Beach Pride 2025. Our city is home to a collection of hotels, restaurants and experiences that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community all year long," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We see continuous destination demand and interest from travelers to support our community and LGBTQ+ business owners and our visitors add to the fabric of what makes Miami Beach a marquee example of inclusive travel."

Miami Beach Pride 2025 is part of Rainbow Spring , a season of LGBTQ+ celebrations that runs through June and offers special initiatives, promotions and discounts to help make it even easier for visitors to enjoy exclusive offers and programming tailored to the community and supporters. Travelers can explore activities and offerings at Hotel Gaythering, a boutique property designed with the LGBTQ+ community in mind in a MiMo style building from 1958. Catering exclusively to gay guests who want to experience a local's life in Miami Beach, Hotel Gaythering is homey, chic and located just steps away from Ocean Drive, local restaurants and LGBTQ+ landmarks. For visitors looking to be even closer to the Miami Beach Pride action, Dream South Beach is situated just steps from the festivities overlooking Ocean Drive and a rooftop pool and bar sit at the center of the hotel's stylish experience. Destination explorers can head to Lincoln Road to experience a new major art installation by Facundo Yebne, crafted from resin and made with thousands of multicolored rubber ducks, "Proud Love" and "UnityBreak" will be on view through June 30, representing the courage to love openly and celebrate love in all forms.

"Miami Beach Pride and Rainbow Spring brings the spirit of our city to the forefront and we invite travelers to experience the history and impact the LGBTQ+ community has had on Miami Beach. To help visitors during their stay, our EXP Miami Beach Tours App offers a collection of curated LGBTQ+ itineraries, providing recommendations on iconic landmarks to visit and local restaurants and bars to experience," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "The App can easily be downloaded in the App Store and Google Play, putting the pulse of Miami Beach and expert commentary from the LGBTQ+ community in the palm of travelers' hands."

In addition to LGBTQ+-friendly hotels and experiences, Miami Beach features a thriving culinary scene . From iconic drag brunches to late-night bites, a variety of LGBTQ+-owned restaurants are reflective of the destination's pride and dedication to bringing the community together through food and drink. For more than 30 years, Palace South Beach has been a must-visit establishment on Ocean Drive. Home to the famed drag brunch, it is a hot spot for dining, dancing and playful performances with unmatched energy. Those looking for spice can plan a stop at Jaffa South Beach, the brainchild of "The Spice Detective," and proud LGBTQ+ community member, Yaniv Cohen. Located on Espanola Way, the menu is a representation of Cohen's North African and Middle Eastern roots and in-depth knowledge of spices. No visit to Miami Beach during Pride is complete without a stop at Cheese Burger Baby. Stephanie Vitori, also known to locals as "The Queen of South Beach," purchased Cheese Burger Baby in 2004, transforming it into a burger destination beloved by celebrities and tourists alike. Diners can take pride in supporting a woman-owned, LGBTQ+ business that makes it a priority to be an equal opportunity workplace with a focus of empowering women in the community of all backgrounds.

Plan a prideful getaway to Miami Beach now and visit Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (miamibeachvca) for more information on hotels, events, and experiences and follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram.

