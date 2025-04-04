ICON Plc (ICLR) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to ICON plc ("ICON" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLR ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between July 27, 2023 and January 13, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ICON was suffering from a material loss of business due to customer cost reduction measures and other widespread funding limitations impacting the Company's client base; (2) that ICON's purported FSP and hybrid model offerings were insufficient to shield the Company from the adverse effects of a significant market downturn; (3) that the RFPs ICON received from its biotechnology customers during the Class Period were used in substantial part as price discovery tools, and thus were not indicative of underlying client demand; (4) that ICON's customers had canceled contracts, limited or reduced engagements, delayed clinical trial work, and/or failed to enter into new contracts with ICON for additional clinical trial work at historical rates once existing projects ended (or were scheduled to end) in 2024; (5) that ICON's two largest customers were diversifying their CRO providers away from the Company; (6) that as a result of the foregoing, ICON's reported net new business awards and book-to-bill metrics materially misrepresented client demand for ICON's services; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

