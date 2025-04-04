Bizclik Media Launches April Editions Of Technology, Data Centre & Mobile Magazines
The April editions feature exclusive interviews and insights from industry leaders across AWS, Vodafone, Nokia, BBVA, Equinix and more-covering AI, sustainability, quantum computing, and future-ready infrastructure.
LONDON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing B2B digital media company, has released the April 2025 editions of Technology Magazine , Data Centre Magazine and Mobile Magazine . These flagship titles continue to lead the conversation across the tech, telecoms and cloud infrastructure sectors, delivering deep industry insights and exclusive interviews with global executives and innovators.
Technology Magazine
The April edition explores how technology is driving corporate climate action, transforming AI in automotive, and unlocking new frontiers in quantum computing.
The cover feature is a spotlight interview with Rahul Pathak , VP of Data & AI at Amazon Web Services (AWS) , discussing the evolving AI landscape and AWS's innovation roadmap.
The issue also highlights exclusive interviews with:
-
Ashlie Thurston , Stonegate Group
David Williamson , Abzena
Lauren Hymen , PepsiCo
Rajvir (Raj) Madan , Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Chenzira Allen , Indianapolis Public Schools
Eva Blaya & Francisco Javier Arranz , BBVA
Aggelos Karonis , Kaizen Gaming
Ernest Popescu , metrobloks
Gary Watson , Keppel DC REIT
Vasco Gonçalves & Ibidapo Ibrahim , Seven Up Bottling Company
Also included:
-
A leadership spotlight on Christian Klein , CEO of SAP
The Top 10 Robotics Companies , featuring Boston Dynamics, KUKA, Universal Robots and more
Data Centre Magazine
The April issue offers a sharp focus on AI, sustainability, cloud, and the transformation of global digital infrastructure.
Highlights include:
-
"Fashion Meets Data Centres" – Maximilian Raynor partners with Equinix to blend design with infrastructure
Danielle Rossi , Trane Technologies, discusses the future of hybrid data centre design
Richard Petrie , CTO at LINX , shares perspectives on IX growth and AI's role in 5G
Paul Greenley details Vodafone's data centre evolution
Nick Drouet , CTO at Kyndryl , explores the AI sustainability paradox
A look at Donald Trump's investment in AI-led data centre assets
Gary Watson , Keppel DC REIT, on Ireland's sustainable future
Ernest Popescu , metrobloks, on the rise of AI-ready metro hubs
Plus: The Top 10 Data Centre Influencers -featuring leaders from Compass Datacenters, Huawei, Nomad Futurist, and more
Mobile Magazine
April's edition delivers insights from the frontline of telecoms, mobile tech and next-gen connectivity.
Key features include:
-
MWC Barcelona 2025 Special – Interviews with leaders from Ericsson , NVIDIA , and Kyndryl on the future of mobile innovation
Nokia's Dr. Rolf Werner on quantum-safe networks and the power of AI
Sam Greenslade , CARMA, on how AI and social media are shaping content strategy
Top 10 Women in Telco – Spotlighting change-makers at Deutsche Telekom , BT Group , Lumen and others
Andy Train , Cornerstone, on digital infrastructure and AI talent pipelines
Stuart Farrell & Natalia Merkulova , AllPoints Fibre Networks, on the value of strategic procurement
Paul Greenley , Vodafone, on the company's evolving data centre strategy
Explore the April editions of Technology , Data Centre , and Mobile Magazine today to stay informed on the innovations and strategies shaping the global tech and telco landscape.
