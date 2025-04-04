Bitget Will List Stakestone (STO) In The Innovation, Defi And LSD Zone
Through adaptive staking architecture, omnichain token standards, and seamless integrations with DeFi protocols across Ethereum and beyond, StakeStone addresses major challenges in DeFi, such as liquidity fragmentation, poor capital efficiency, and limited cross-chain interoperability.
With a strong emphasis on transparency, adaptability, and long-term sustainability, the inclusion of StakeStone on Bitget's platform aligns with the exchange's strategy to offer users access to promising Web3 projects. StakeStone is establishing itself as the foundational layer for omnichain liquidity distribution, driving a more interconnected and efficient future for DeFi.
Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON.
About Bitget
Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin pric , Ethereum pric , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Walle is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.
Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.
