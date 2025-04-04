Bitget Will List Stakestone (STO) In The Innovation, Defi And LSD Zone

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to transform how liquidity is acquired, distributed, and utilized across blockchain ecosystems, StakeStone's core mission is to deliver efficient and sustainable organic liquidity flows that adapt to the needs of an increasingly modular and multi-chain DeFi ecosystem. StakeStone powers a growing suite of products including STONE (yield-bearing liquid ETH), SBTC and STONEBTC (liquid and yield-generating BTC assets), and LiquidityPad, a customizable liquidity vault platform for emerging chains. Together, these offerings form the foundation of StakeStone's Omnichain Liquidity Layer, enabling frictionless capital deployment and value accrual across ecosystems.

Through adaptive staking architecture, omnichain token standards, and seamless integrations with DeFi protocols across Ethereum and beyond, StakeStone addresses major challenges in DeFi, such as liquidity fragmentation, poor capital efficiency, and limited cross-chain interoperability.

With a strong emphasis on transparency, adaptability, and long-term sustainability, the inclusion of StakeStone on Bitget's platform aligns with the exchange's strategy to offer users access to promising Web3 projects. StakeStone is establishing itself as the foundational layer for omnichain liquidity distribution, driving a more interconnected and efficient future for DeFi.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON.

