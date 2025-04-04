GPU As A Service Market Size To Surpass USD 33.91 Billion By 2032, Owing To Growing Demand For AI And High-Performance Computing | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The GPU as a Service market is witnessing remarkable growth driven by the increasing demand for AI, machine learning, and big data analytics. Pune, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPU As A Service Market Size Analysis: “ The GPU as a Service market size was USD 3.34 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 33.91 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.42% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ”

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.34 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 33.91 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.42% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Rising Demand for AI, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics Drives High-Performance Computing Growth, Boosting the GPU as a Service Market

Rising Adoption of GPU As A Service Across Industries Fuels Market Expansion

The GPU As A Service market is rapidly expanding due to rising adoption across industries such as AI, machine learning, healthcare, automotive, and entertainment. Businesses are increasingly integrating GPU-powered cloud solutions to enhance computational efficiency and performance. Key insights from the market highlight the growing adoption of GPU As A Service among enterprises looking for cost-effective alternatives to traditional on-premise GPU infrastructure.

The U.S. GPU as a Service market size was USD 0.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.70 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.13% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. GPU as a Service market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rapid adoption of AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The increasing demand for high-performance computing across industries like IT, healthcare, and finance is fueling market expansion. With strong investments in advanced technologies and a well-established cloud infrastructure, the U.S. remains a key player in the GPUaaS industry.

By Enterprise Type, Large Enterprises Dominate GPU As A Service Market, While SMEs Drive Fastest Growth

Large enterprises currently dominate the GPU As A Service market due to their high computational needs and ability to afford advanced cloud solutions. These organizations leverage GPU-powered computing for AI research, deep learning models, and data analytics, ensuring a stronghold in the market.

Meanwhile, SMEs are witnessing the fastest growth rate in adopting GPU As A Service. The increasing accessibility of cloud-based solutions enables smaller businesses to harness GPU power without heavy financial investments. GPU As A Service offers cost-effective, on-demand solutions, allowing SMEs to compete with large enterprises in data-driven innovation and AI applications.

By Deployment Model, Public GPU Cloud Dominates Market, While Hybrid Model Gains Rapid Traction

Public GPU cloud services hold the largest market share due to their affordability, scalability, and ease of access. Businesses prefer public cloud models as they provide flexible pricing structures and do not require significant infrastructure investment.

Hybrid GPU cloud solutions are experiencing rapid growth, driven by businesses seeking a balance between public and private cloud benefits. The hybrid model allows organizations to optimize costs while maintaining data security and control, making it an attractive option for enterprises handling sensitive information.

By Application, IT & Telecom Dominate GPU As A Service Market, While Healthcare Sees Fastest Growth

The IT and telecommunications sector leads the market due to its high demand for AI-powered computing, data analytics, and 5G network expansion. Telecom companies leverage GPU As A Service for optimizing network performance and managing large datasets.

The healthcare industry is expected to experience the highest CAGR, driven by AI adoption in medical imaging, diagnostics, and predictive analytics. GPU-powered cloud computing is revolutionizing healthcare by enabling faster data processing and improved accuracy in patient diagnostics.

By Pricing Model, Pay-Per-Use Model Dominates GPU As A Service Market with Flexible and Cost-Efficient Solutions

The pay-per-use model dominates the market with a revenue share of approximately 69% in 2023, making it the most preferred pricing approach. Businesses favor this model as it offers flexibility and cost efficiency, allowing them to scale resources based on real-time computing demands. This trend is expected to continue, with a projected CAGR of 30.20% from 2024 to 2032, as more companies seek adaptable and budget-friendly GPU As A Service solutions.

North America Dominates GPU As A Service Market, While Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

North America led the GPU as a Service market with a 37% revenue share in 2023, fueled by its strong technological ecosystem and rapid AI adoption. The region's dominance stems from substantial investments in cloud computing and the presence of leading tech enterprises in the U.S. and Canada. Industries such as IT, healthcare, and telecommunications are at the forefront of GPU As A Service integration, further cementing North America's market position.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 31.16% from 2024 to 2032, driven by digital transformation initiatives in healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing. The adoption of AI, IoT, and 5G technologies is accelerating demand for GPU As A Service solutions across the region. Government-led technology innovation programs further support market expansion, making Asia Pacific a key emerging player in the GPU As A Service sector.

Recent Developments



October 2024: Vultr introduced its GPU Stack and Container Registry, enhancing access to NVIDIA's NGC catalog of pre-trained large language models. This innovation aims to accelerate AI-driven and GPU-powered applications. January 2025: Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon X Series, redefining PC computing with advanced GPU performance, mini desktop architectures, and AI-powered neural processing capabilities.

