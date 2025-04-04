Nurexone Biologic Announces U.S. Uplisting Intention And Closes C$2.3 Million Private Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX, OTCQB: NRXBF, Germany: J90) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“”) approval, it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 3,543,238 units (“”) at a price of C$0.65 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,303,105 (the“”). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital, ExoTop's establishment of a U.S. production facility and an uplisting to a major U.S. exchange, subject to requisite regulatory approval.

CEO Dr. Lior Shaltiel commented,“We sincerely appreciate the strong support from our investors. Our preclinical results and growing analyst recognition underscore the strength of our science and the credibility of our strategy and team. Our momentum is translating into tangible investor confidence, enabling us to secure funding and accelerate our progress towards clinical and commercial breakthroughs in regenerative medicine.”

CFO Eran Ovadya added:“This successful financing marks a significant milestone for NurExone as we expand our operational footprint and strengthen our financial position. The proceeds will be instrumental in supporting our strategic initiatives, including the establishment of a U.S. facility, which will enhance our presence in key markets and further align us with our long-term growth objectives and intent to uplist to a major U.S. exchange.”

Terms of the Offering

Each Unit consisted of (i) one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a“ Common Share ”), and (ii) one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a“ Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.85 per Common Share for a period of 36 months.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including TSXV, and all securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Offering and applicable U.S. legends.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV, OTCQB and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar marketsi. Regulatory milestones, including Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

