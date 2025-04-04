Fatburger Continues Growth In France

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All-American Burger Chain to Open 30 Units in Country Over Next Three Years

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Fatburger and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a new partnership with the group behind Big M CIE, to expand Fatburger across France, opening 30 units over the next three years with five new units set to open in 2026.

“Since opening our first location nearly three years ago in Sarcelles, we have been looking for the right strategic opportunities to continue our expansion in France,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands .“Mehdi Bella and his team have a vast amount of experience within the restaurant space and successfully operate their own restaurant franchise in the country. We are confident they are the right partners to quickly scale Fatburger to amplify the brand's presence across France-showcasing what makes Fatburger unique-our custom-built burgers, Fat and Skinny Fries and hand-scooped milkshakes.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger“everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, ImpossibleTM Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.

For more information on Fatburger, visit .

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer's liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger's extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger StandTM.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and area development agreements. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or“our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

...

860-212-6509