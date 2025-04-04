Building Automation System Market Size Worth USD 190.99 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 9.92% | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Building Automation System Market is expanding with demand for smart energy management, security, and HVAC automation, driven by IoT, AI, and sustainability initiatives in modern infrastructure. Austin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Automation System Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Building Automation System Market was valued at USD 81.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 190.99 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.92% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Transforming Building Automation Advancing Efficiency and Smart Solutions The increasing need to improve smart buildings is accelerating the deployment and adoption of Building Automation Systems (BAS) in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. Continuous technology development in areas such as system performance, data and analytics, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance is also setting the stage for not just better operational efficiency, but energy management, security and occupant comfort. Innovations in infrastructure and system design are all supporting scalable architectures, plug and play interoperability, and advanced connectivity that make next-generation building automation systems (BAS) a lot more adaptable to the complexities of building environments and future automation trends. Get a Sample Report of Building Automation System Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric (EcoStruxure)

Siemens (Desigo CC)

Johnson Controls (Metasys)

Honeywell International Inc . (WEBs-N4)

ABB (AbilityTM Building Control)

Legrand (MyHome)

Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Building Integration System - BIS)

Delta Controls (enteliWEB)

Distech Controls (EC-Net)

Trane Technologies (Tracer SC+)

Emerson Electric Co . (Trellis)

Rockwell Automation (FactoryTalk)

Lutron Electronics (HomeWorks)

Crestron Electronics (Crestron Pyng) KMC Controls (KMC Commander). Building Automation System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 81.75 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 190.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.92% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, BAS Services, Others)

. By Communication Technology (Wireless technologies, Wired Technologies)

. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Key Drivers . Driving Sustainability and Efficiency Through Advanced Building Automation System Innovations and Smart Solutions.

. Harnessing Renewable Energy and Smart Technologies for Future-Ready Building Automation System Solutions.

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on Building Automation System Market, Request for Analyst Call @

The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and stringent government regulations promoting sustainability are some major factor driving market growth. The emergence of IoT, AI and cloud computing has also significantly contributed to the improvement of BAS, making it possible for devices to be monitored in real time and finally control the functions of the operations of buildings intelligently The growing adoption of smart building compound with increasing demand for security, fire protection and improvement for indoor environments further drives the market growth. Furthermore, the wide adoption and development of basic are propelled through massive infrastructure investments, especially in developing countries.

Evolving Building Automation Systems Market Driving Security, Connectivity, and Smart Applications

By Offering

In 2023, the Security & Access Controls segment led the Building Automation System (BAS) market with a 47.6% share, driven by growing security needs across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The demand for advanced security solutions, including biometric readers, keycard access, and video surveillance, has surged to prevent unauthorized access, theft, and vandalism.

The Facility Management Systems segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the need for operational efficiency, energy savings, and occupant comfort. Its rapid growth is attributed to the evolution of IoT enabled smart facility management solution, along with cloud-based platforms and data analytics.

By Communication Technology

In 2023, wired technologies dominated the Building Automation System (BAS) market owing to their stable connectivity, high data transmission capabilities, and utility for larger businesses and industrial centers demanding constant communication. This, along with their ability to handle large data loads and retain support for various device, has endeared themselves to their installed base.

Wireless technologies are expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the need for flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient automation solutions. Much simpler setup processes make wireless systems an excellent choice for retrofits and home use, while improvements in Zigbee, Z-Wave, and LoRaWAN are increasing efficiency, security, and range, speeding adoption in many verticals.

By Application

In 2023, the Commercial segment led the Building Automation System (BAS) market, owing to the rising implementation of smart technologies in offices, shopping malls, hospitals, and hotels. This has driven the demand for efficiency, security, and centralized control systems, which is expected to drive market growth, and IoT-based solutions for HVAC, lighting, and security further enhance operational efficiency.

The Residential segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as growing consumer awareness of energy savings and home security boosts demand for smart home solutions. The rising adoption of smart thermostats, automated lighting, and connected devices is driving this expansion.

Purchase Single User PDF of Building Automation System Market Report (33% Discount) @

Asia Pacific Spearheading Building Automation Growth with Smart City Initiatives and Energy-Efficient Solutions

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the Building Automation System (BAS) market and is expected to witness the highest growth from 2024 to 2032. This expansion is driven by rapid urbanization, significant investments in smart city projects, and a growing focus on energy-efficient solutions. Countries like China, India, and Japan are making substantial infrastructure investments, fueling demand for advanced automation systems. China's Tianjin Eco-City integrates smart building technology for enhanced energy efficiency and security, while India's Smart Cities Mission prioritizes automated lighting, security, and HVAC systems. Similarly, Japan's Osaka Umeda Future City leverages IoT-enabled automation to optimize building performance. Leading companies such as Honeywell, Johnson Controls, and Siemens are expanding their presence in the region. Government initiatives promoting green buildings and digital transformation will further accelerate BAS market growth.

Recent Development



February 10, 2025: Schneider Electric launched the SpaceLogic Touchscreen Room Controller at the AHR Expo in Orlando, Florida. This AI-powered device optimizes temperature, lighting, and blinds, enhancing energy efficiency and occupant comfort in commercial buildings. August 29, 2024 : Synco, Siemens' building automation system for small and medium-sized buildings, now integrates enhanced remote energy monitoring and billing through Synco IC and Siemens' remote metering solutions, improving efficiency and cost management.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption & Deployment

5.2 Technology & System Performance

5.3 Operational & Efficiency

5.4 Infrastructure & System Design

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Building Automation System Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. Building Automation System Market Segmentation, by Communication Technology

9. Building Automation System Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Building Automation System Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)