Lund Group And Luxaviation Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Elevate Global Luxury Travel Experiences

Lucien Ndabagera with the Global 6500

Lucien Ndabagera smiling with friends at the Luxaviation FBO paris le bourget airport

Lucien Ndabagera with Parisa inside the private jet Bombardier Global 6500

MONACO, MONACO, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lund Group , the luxury lifestyle and hospitality company founded by renowned entrepreneur Lucien Ndabagera, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with Luxaviation Group, one of the world's leading business aviation operators. This collaboration marks a significant step in delivering next-level private aviation, lifestyle, and F1 hospitality experiences to an elite global clientele.As part of this strategic alliance, Mon Avion – Private Jets, a cornerstone of Lund Group's aviation division since 2016, will begin working exclusively with Luxaviation Group to manage and fulfill its private jet charter operations. This move ensures that Mon Avion's high-profile clients receive the highest standard of safety, service, and aircraft availability worldwide.“This partnership with Luxaviation represents a bold new chapter,” said Lucien Ndabagera, Founder and CEO of Lund Group.“We share a common vision: delivering excellence at every altitude and destination. Together, we're not just moving people-we're moving lifestyles. And with Mon Avion and Lund Group now working exclusively with Luxaviation, we're raising the bar even higher for private aviation experiences.”Luxaviation Group, with a fleet of over 220 aircraft and a presence in key luxury hubs worldwide, brings unmatched aviation standards and global operational capacity to the partnership. Lund Group adds its signature flair for curating unforgettable experiences for UHNWIs-from Monaco to Dubai, Bali to Miami.“This is more than a partnership; it's a synergy between two brands driven by precision, passion, and purpose,” said Romain Alati, CEO of Luxaviation ONE.“With Lund Group and Mon Avion, we are reinforcing our commitment to personalized, world-class service that reflects the lifestyle of our most discerning clients.”Key Benefits of the Partnership:Exclusive Private Jet Operations between Lund Group and Luxaviation GroupStreamlined Access to Luxaviation's global fleet and operational infrastructureBespoke VIP F1 Hospitality Packages curated by Lund GroupComprehensive Lifestyle Concierge Services including travel, events, and high-end experiencesGlobal Reach spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the AmericasThis partnership underscores a shared commitment to raising the standard of global luxury travel and making the extraordinary feel effortless.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or VIP bookings, please contact:... or ...

