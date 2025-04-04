Clearsign Technologies To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XVII

Presentation on Thursday, April 10th at 11AM PT/2PM ET

TULSA, Okla., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR ) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization , improve operational and energy efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces today that Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational. This event will take place at The Westin Grand Central in New York on April 9 and 10, 2025.

ClearSign's presentation will begin at 2:00PM ET on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Thursday, April 10th

Time: 11:00 AM PT/ 2:00PM ET

This year's LD Micro Invitational is expected to feature presentations from 50 companies, with the opportunity for private one-on-one meetings. ClearSign's presentation will be available to view here .

To register for the conference or request a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Deller please visit here .

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign CoreTM and ClearSign EyeTM and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit .

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most essential resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. To learn more about LD Micro, visit .

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: the performance of the Company's burners, including related fuel and electricity savings and its ability to lower NOx emissions; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners, including process burners, in the markets the Company sell products in; the Company's ability to timely ship its burners; the Company's ability to further expand into other geographic markets; the Company's ability to expand its footprint in the power generation and distribution market; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process and boiler burners; the Company's ability to successfully perform engineering orders and performance optimization processes included therein; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing, when needed; the Company's ability to compete with competitors; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at and other factors that are detailed in the Company's periodic and current reports available for review at . Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

