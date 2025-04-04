Music Icon Art Garfunkel Opens Up About His Experience With Psoriasis For The First Time In Partnership With Sun Pharma

8X Grammy Award-winning artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee reveals his experience with ILUMYA®(tildrakizumab-asmn) as part of the "I LUV YA for The Long Haul" campaign.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sun Pharma announced its partnership with music icon and ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab-asmn) patient, Art Garfunkel, as he shares his story of living with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in-depth for the first time publicly. Art, who was named one of Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Singers of All Time," launched his career in the acclaimed duo "Simon & Garfunkel." Through the "I LUV YA for The Long Haul" campaign, Art joins a community of ILUMYA patients shedding light on the emotional toll of psoriasis and empowering others living with the condition to find the best treatment for them.

While nearly 8 million Americans live with plaque psoriasis, its impact is often unseen or covered up.1 Art, whose music has touched millions worldwide, lived silently with his psoriasis-until now.

"With support from my wife, Kim, and a treatment I trust, I am finally ready to give my history with psoriasis a voice," said Art. "After struggling for decades, I finally started ILUMYA about two years ago, and experiencing clearer skin has helped me regain my confidence. I am excited to share my story as part of the I LUV YA campaign in the hope that it will encourage others to find the right treatment for them."

The "I LUV YA for The Long Haul," originally launched in May 2024, highlights the emotional impact psoriasis can have on a patient's life and how support – whether that be from a doctor, friend, or family member – can help navigate the challenges of managing their condition. The multi-part video series highlights real-life patient stories, including Art and how his wife, Kim, provided that support for him.

"We are so honored to partner with Art Garfunkel to share his ILUMYA story and to bring greater awareness to the impact psoriasis has beyond the physical symptoms," said Maureen Shannon, Head of Biologics Marketing at Sun Pharma. "Art's music has impacted millions and his experience, shared for the first time, is sure to leave a lasting impression."

To learn more about Art Garfunkel's experience and to learn more about ILUMYA as a treatment option, visit ILUMYA/ILuvYa

About Plaque Psoriasis

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic, autoimmune disease that results in an overactive immune system and causes inflammation in the body, leading to symptoms like plaques, redness and flakes. It is estimated that nearly 8 million Americans live with plaque psoriasis.1 In plaque psoriasis, skin cells grow more rapidly than normal, rising to the surface of the skin in days rather than weeks. Life with plaque psoriasis can also be more than the physical symptoms – there can be an emotional impact as well.

About ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn)

ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) is a humanized lgG1/k monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23) and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, leading to inhibition of the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. ILUMYA is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, in the United States. ILUMYA has also been approved for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in Australia and Japan, and under the brand name ILUMETRI® in Europe, where it is marketed by Almirall.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ILUMYA is contraindicated in patients with a previous serious hypersensitivity reaction to tildrakizumab or to any of the excipients.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity

Cases of angioedema and urticaria occurred in ILUMYA-treated subjects in clinical trials. If a serious allergic reaction occurs, discontinue ILUMYA immediately and initiate appropriate therapy.

Infections

ILUMYA may increase the risk of infection. Treatment with ILUMYA should not be initiated in patients with a clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Consider the risks and benefits of treatment prior to prescribing ILUMYA in patients with a chronic infection or a history of recurrent infection. Instruct patients receiving ILUMYA to seek medical help if signs or symptoms of clinically important chronic or acute infection occur. If a patient develops a clinically important or serious infection, or is not responding to standard therapy, closely monitor and consider discontinuation of ILUMYA until the infection resolves.

Pretreatment Evaluation for Tuberculosis

Evaluate patients for tuberculosis (TB) infection prior to initiating treatment with ILUMYA. Do not administer ILUMYA to patients with active TB infection. Initiate treatment of latent TB prior to administering ILUMYA. Consider anti-TB therapy prior to initiation of ILUMYA in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed. Patients receiving ILUMYA should be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of active TB during and after treatment.

Immunizations

Prior to initiating therapy with ILUMYA, consider completion of all age-appropriate immunizations according to current immunization guidelines. Patients treated with ILUMYA should not receive live vaccines.

Adverse Reactions

The most common (≥1%) adverse reactions associated with ILUMYA treatment that were more frequent than in the placebo group are upper respiratory infections, injection-site reactions, and diarrhea.

Please see Full Prescribing Information .

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Sun Pharma is the world's leading specialty generics company with a presence in Specialty, Generics and Consumer Healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the U.S. as well as Global Emerging Markets. Sun's high-growth Global Specialty portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology and accounts for over 18% of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multi-cultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit & follow us on LinkedIn & X (Formerly Twitter).

Disclaimer

Statements in this "Document" describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions or industry conditions or events may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect developments or circumstances that arise or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated developments/circumstances after the date hereof.

References

SOURCE Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., USA (Sun Pharma)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED