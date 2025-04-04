EDGE Group Strengthens Regional Partnership With Indra At LAAD 2025

Both companies expand operations in Latin America, advancing defence and security projects with local governments Rio de Janeiro, Brazil:EDGE Group LATAM Office and Indra, a leading global Defence and Technology company, have announced a Regional Agreement at LAAD 2025, Latin America's largest defence and public security exhibition, currently taking place in Rio de Janeiro.

The agreement builds on the PULSE joint venture, formalised by EDGE Group and Indra and officially signed last year in the presence of the Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles. It aims to enhance cooperative engagements in the Latin American defence and security market.

By consolidating their partnership, EDGE and Indra will deliver solutions for government and municipal clients, leveraging their advanced defence and security portfolios. This collaboration strengthens regional ties and reinforces their commitment to expanding strategic operations across Latin America.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About Indra:

Indra is a leading Spanish multinational and one of the foremost global defence, air traffic and space companies that, through technology, protects our current way of life and anticipates the needs of the future. Its committed team of experts, its in-depth knowledge of the business and the latest technologies, and its unique innovation and systems integration capabilities make it the trusted technology partner for key operations and digitalization for its customers around the world. Thanks to its leadership in major European programs and projects, as well as its spirit of collaboration and partnership strategy, it drives the industrial and innovative ecosystem in these sectors. The company is part of Indra Group, which posted revenues totalling €4.843 billion in the 2024 fiscal year, with a local presence in 49 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.