NPA Tracks The Reorganization Of The U.S. Department Of Health And Human Services

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National PACE Association (NPA) is tracking efforts to reorganize the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including reported staffing cuts. Initial reporting suggests that coordination for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) will move under the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) in the new structure.

"We in the PACE community are excited about the growth that PACE is experiencing," said Shawn Bloom, president and CEO of NPA. "We are reassured to hear reports that PACE growth was a consideration during the HHS reorganization process. We have a long history of working in partnership with CMS and CMMI in pursuit of our shared mission of improving care for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in need of long-term services and supports."

The PACE model of care was created as a partnership between the federal and state governments and health care providers to support older Americans' wish for person-centered care in their community. The program has a long history of innovation and integrating Medicare and Medicaid resources into a seamless and cost-effective delivery model.

The success of the model has led to its rapid growth in recent years due to the recognition of PACE as a successful model for meeting the needs of older adults in the community.

"NPA is eager to continue our work with HHS and CMS to ensure that access to PACE services is uninterrupted and that PACE growth and expansion continues to meet the growing need for community-based senior care in America," Bloom said.

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit and follow @TweetNPA .

SOURCE National PACE Association

