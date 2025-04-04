Debbie Epstein Henry, Renowned Legal Industry Innovator, Named Executive Strategic Advisor By Markups.Ai, Leading Provider Of AI-Driven Contract Revisions

Legal industry thought leader known for driving change and efficiencies, Henry brings expertise and deep relationships to spur growth at AI contract revisions company

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markups , the first company to create a custom-built agent that delivers customizable contract revisions to clients' inboxes in minutes, announced today that it has appointed Debbie Epstein Henry as Executive Strategic Advisor.

Henry, a lawyer turned speaker, author, and communication coach, with expertise in careers, women, and workplace dynamics, is a well-known legal industry innovator. Henry wrote two bestselling books, Law & Reorder (author) and Finding Bliss (co-author), and conceived of and co-ran the Best Law Firms for Women, an annual, national survey selecting the top 50 law firms for women. Henry built a national network of over 10,000 lawyers and in 2011, co-founded Bliss Lawyers, a company that hired lawyers to work on temporary engagements for clients across the US. In 2020, Bliss Lawyers was acquired by its largest competitor, Axiom, the global leader in high-caliber, on-demand legal talent.

"Since Bliss Lawyers was acquired, I've been looking to advise a company that could truly save clients both time and money, and Markups is that company," said Henry. "I'm excited to work with Markups to bring the AI revolution to the legal profession and be the first-ever provider to automate contract revisions in minutes."

"We are delighted to welcome Debbie to our team to help accelerate our mission to automate contract revisions without requiring clients to learn any new software," said Brian Powers, Co-Founder and CEO of Markups (and Co-Founder and former CEO of TemperPack, a sustainable materials company with more than 400 employees). "Debbie will bring the deep experience, relationships, and industry knowledge to complement our bench of seasoned engineers and lawyers who have developed our unique product," added Sam Shelley, Co-Founder and CPO of Markups (and Co-Founder and former CPO of Vault Health, the leading healthcare testing technology company recently acquired by public company Sterling Check (now First Advantage)).

About Markups

Markups created the first AI agent - Agent Marko - that delivers infinitely customizable contract revisions to clients' inboxes in minutes. With Agent Marko, there's no need for clients to learn or install new software. Clients just email their contracts to a custom Markups inbox and their contract revisions on routine contracts including MSAs, NDAs, DPAs, MTAs, BAAs, CTAs, and more, are performed 100% autonomously in minutes. Clients simply share their priorities and precedent data in a complimentary call with Markups lawyers, who build custom playbooks with more than 3,000 instructions. The Markups lawyers then guide Agent Marko to produce precise and tailored revisions, all while keeping clients' data 100% secure. For more information, please visit Markups . To download Markups's logo, please click here .

Media Contact :

