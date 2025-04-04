"Total Disruption: Business Battleground" Set To Ignite Screens With High-Stakes Entrepreneurial Showdown

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Total Disruption: Business Battleground" announces its premiere, showcasing entrepreneurial challenges and strategies on e360tv

Glendo, Wyoming, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare for a television event that redefines the battle for business supremacy! "Total Disruption: Business Battleground ," the groundbreaking reality show that unleashes the raw energy of entrepreneurship, is set to premiere on April 22nd at 4:30 PM PST on e360tv and its syndicate partners.





Total Disruption Logo



This isn't your typical boardroom drama. "Business Battleground" throws down the gauntlet, pitting driven entrepreneurs against each other in a series of intense challenges designed to test their grit, strategy, and leadership. Forget the polite boardroom banter; this is a high-stakes competition where only the most tenacious will survive.

Hosted by renowned business strategists Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci, "Total Disruption: Business Battleground" offers viewers a front-row seat to the real-world struggles and triumphs of building a business. Expect raw emotion, cutthroat competition, and game-changing insights as contestants battle for the ultimate prize: market domination.

"We're not just looking for the best ideas," says Dr. Jake Clendenning, co-founder of Total Disruption. "We're looking for the most relentless entrepreneurs, the ones who aren't afraid to disrupt the status quo and rewrite the rules of the game."

This season's competition will feature a diverse cast of ambitious business owners, each facing unique challenges and driven by a burning desire to achieve their vision. From tech startups to established enterprises, "Business Battleground" showcases the diverse landscape of modern entrepreneurship.

"Viewers can expect more than just entertainment," adds Michael Libercci. "They'll gain invaluable insights into business strategy, leadership, and the mindset it takes to succeed in today's cutthroat environment."

Produced by four-time Emmy Award winner Peter Weiner, "Total Disruption: Business Battleground" promises a cinematic viewing experience that captures the intensity and drama of the entrepreneurial journey in a way never before seen!

Don't miss the premiere of "Total Disruption: Business Battleground" on April 22nd at 4:30 PM PST on e360tv and its syndicate partners (Samsung TV, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV).

