From Kuala Lumpur To Abu Dhabi: Cultural Foundation Showcases Regional Debut Of 'AFK Collection

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is set to present the highly anticipated exhibition, To Know Malaysia is to Love Malaysia: Major Highlights from The AFK Collection. Running from 10 April to 10 September, the flagship exhibition will showcase some of the most significant artworks by pioneering first-generation Malaysian contemporary artists, marking a pivotal moment in the UAE's cultural calendar and further cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading centre for global artistic dialogue.

The AFK Collection - initiated in the mid-1990s by collectors Aliya and Farouk Khan - is recognised as the most comprehensive collection of first-generation Malaysian contemporary art created during the Golden Era of Malaysian contemporary art. The works will be displayed individually, demonstrating the intellectual and stylistic development of the artists, as well as their valuable contributions to the Malaysian art education ecosystem and publishing. In addition, links will be made between artists, narrating a visual story on how their individual practices culminated a dynamic new art movement.

Organised around five themes, the exhibition will address critical aspects of Malaysia's journey, including topics such as the origins of Malaysian contemporary art movement, reflections on historical realities and socio-political events from the past and present times, cultural transformations and environmental shifts, and early expressionism and surrealism. It will highlight the contributions of first-generation contemporary artists whose works challenge prevailing narratives, illuminate hidden histories, and foster a connection between the past and present. By contextualizing these artworks within broader social and political frameworks, To Know Malaysia is to Love Malaysia: Highlights from The AFK Collection aims to create a multidimensional understanding of contemporary Malaysian society.

The artists whose works will be displayed include Ahmad Shukri Mohammed, Ahmad Fuad Osman, Ali Nurazmal, Anniketyni Madian, Fauzan Omar, Hamir Soib, Masnoor Ramli, Susyilawati Sulaiman, Yusof Ghani, and Zulkifli Yusoff.

The featued artists have navigated worlds of change, witnessing Malaysia's transformation from a largely agrarian, newly independent country to a nation at the forefront of political, economic, technological, and social development. They have responded to these changes creatively through paintings, drawings, mixed media, sculptures, and installations. Their works are a testament to the evolving cultural identity of Malaysia, capturing both the country's historical narratives and its aspirations for the future.

Dedicated to the preservation and documentation of artworks that mark the birth of Malaysia's contemporary art movement, the collection spans works from the 1980s to the present day. Featuring art pieces by 108 of the country's foremost contemporary artists, The AFK Collection was curated through collaboration with artists, curators, and art writers who have an intimate knowledge of Malaysian art. Covering all genres, mediums, and forms of art, The AFK Collection serves as a vital archive of the country's artistic heritage.