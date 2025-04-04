February Recap: 12 Top Technology Press Releases

Rocket will bring together the homeownership experience at scale with the acquisitions of Mr. Cooper and Redfin. This allows Rocket to accelerate its AI-powered platform and remove the friction and complexities plaguing today's homebuying process.Solstice Advanced Materials will be a publicly traded, sustainability-focused, specialty chemicals and materials pure play. With nearly $4 billion in revenue last year, Solstice Advanced Materials will offer leading technologies with premier brands, including the Solstice® hydrofluoroolefin technology.The explosive growth trajectory of CHAI, achieved with only 12 employees – all engineers, places revenue per employee at $2.5 million, an order of magnitude higher than the revenue per employee of many tech titans in the industry.As a leader in AI, NVIDIA continues to push the boundaries of innovation in accelerated computing, physical AI, agentic AI, and scientific discovery-turning yesterday's impossibilities into today's reality. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain deep insights into how NVIDIA is shaping the future with AI and connecting with industry leaders to co-create a better future.The launch of ERNIE 4.5 and ERNIE X1 marks a significant milestone in pushing the boundaries of multimodal and reasoning models, offering advanced capabilities at a more accessible price point. It also underscores Baidu's commitment to continued investment in developing smarter and more powerful next-generation foundation models.The initial public offering price is expected to be between $47.00 to $55.00 per share. CoreWeave has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CRWV.""In tiny systems such as earbuds and medical probes, board space is a scarce and valuable resource," said Vinay Agarwal, vice president and general manager of MSP Microcontrollers at TI. "With the addition of the world's smallest MCU, our MSPM0 MCU portfolio provides unlimited possibilities to enable smarter, more connected experiences in our day-to-day lives."The integration of Databricks and Palantir is already serving a range of mission-critical outcomes for customers across both the public and private sectors – including the Department of Defense, the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Health and Human Services, bp, and others.The new First Alert alarm was designed for easy installation so that Nest Protect customers can seamlessly replace their devices or extend their smart coverage in the Google Home app. More information about the First Alert and Google Nest collaboration is available on the Google Nest Community blog.Zora AI agents are intelligent digital workers with deep functional and industry-specific knowledge that emulate human decision-making and reasoning to execute complex business processes. Working as a multi-agent system, Zora AI agents can collaborate with other agents and employees to help organizations uncover new, more efficient ways of working.Historically, increasing performance requires more energy usage. Zeus reverses this long-term trend by reducing energy consumption while increasing performance. Reducing the impact GPUs have on the environment is one of Bolt's core values as a new entrant in the GPU space."Lila's mission to responsibly achieve Scientific Superintelligence is born out of the belief that this is the most important opportunity of our time, and that the leader in this pursuit will be the entity that runs the scientific method at the largest scale, speed and intelligence," said Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lila Sciences and General Partner, Flagship Pioneering.

MWC 2025: Mobile World Congress 2025, held March 3-6 in Barcelona, focused on six themes: Beyond 5G, Connected Everything, Humanized AI, Digital Manufacturing, Disruptive Rules and Digital Genes. Major announcements sent via PR Newswire included BrainCo's Brain-Computer Interface Technology , Speakly AI's implementation of LLMs in retail banking and Longsys' debut at MWC . Huawei was a key participant in the event with multiple announcements, including the advancement of the Barcelona smart city project and an MoU with Turkcell , Türkiye's technology leader. The company also launched an e-kit with 20+ products to enable the digital transformation of SMEs.

SXSW 2025: Austin, Texas, welcomed SXSW last month, which included technology-focused exhibitions, the SXSW EXPO and the XR Experience, among other events. News from the event included the unveiling of GIGABYTE's AI-solutions in immersive content creation , Vurvey Labs' Vurbs , an AI agent ecosystem powered by real-time human insights, and Home Studio AI's AI-powered tool for home design . Another highlight was Slovakia's biggest business event in the US to connect Slovakia's top tech talent with Texas's innovation economy. NVIDIA GTC 2025: The premier global AI conference, held in San Jose from March 17-21, resulted in a multitude of AI-related press releases sent via PR Newswire. Multinational technology firms made major announcements, including Tech Mahindra's solution to advance drug safety management and Oracle's collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate AI agentic inference . Home design firm Homestyler shared its vision of AI-solutions in the home design industry , while developments in the auto industry included Ansys and Volvo's breakthroughs in aerodynamics simulations . On the health tech front, SOPHiA GENETICS reached a milestone with its AI platform and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang highlighted Digital Diagnostics' groundbreaking technology during his keynote address.

