Amhealth Expands With Faith Academy Acquisition To Strengthen Affordable Nursing And Patient Care Training In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare Institute (AmHealth), in partnership with Salt Venture Partners, has acquired Faith Academy, a Tampa-based institution offering Home Health Aide and Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) programs. This acquisition strengthens AmHealth's commitment to providing accessible and affordable, high-quality healthcare education without requiring students to apply for federal student loans.

Expanding Access to Affordable Nursing Patient Care Education

Faith Academy has built a reputation for its commitment to student success and career outcomes. Last year, Faith Academy had a 93% increase in NCLEX pass rates, demonstrating its dedication to delivering strong results, said Robert Bonds, AmHealth President & CEO, a figure that aligns with AmHealth's projections.

With this acquisition, AmHealth will continue to offer LPN and Home Health Aide programs, ensuring that aspiring healthcare professionals in Tampa have access to practical, career-focused training that leads to career advancement through cost-efficient education.

Building on a Strong Foundation in Healthcare Education

Faith Academy was founded by Marie and Jack Riviere, who built the institution on a foundation of affordability and student success. AmHealth is committed to carrying forward this legacy while expanding opportunities for students seeking rewarding careers in healthcare. This is an ideal investment for us because it allows us to fulfill our mission of making healthcare education accessible to more students while upholding the values established by its founders, said Mr. Bonds.

The transition process is expected to begin in mid-March 2025, with further details on enrollment and program continuity to be announced soon. Prospective students and community members can visit and for updates and additional information.

About AmHealth

The American Healthcare Institute offers programs to the community in Registered Nursing, Licensed Practical Nursing, and Medical Assisting. American Healthcare Institute offers professional and comprehensive allied health programs that prepare students with the skills necessary to qualify for entry-level positions in the medical field without going into federal student loan debt. Our goal is to provide effective and affordable training that is educational, practical, and convenient for the communities we serve. Additional information at

About AmHealth Faith Academy

Faith Academy sets a training ground for future healthcare professionals. We strive to create strong foundations that'll help our students reach their dreams. With the help of our faculty and staff, we assist and support each aspiring healthcare professional in reaching his or her full potential. Additional information at

About SALT Venture Partners

SALT Venture Partners is an independent sponsor focused on partnering with innovative organizations in the HealthTech, EdTech and F&B Tech sectors to support their strategic capital, growth acceleration and digital enablement efforts.

Leveraging their experience as entrepreneurs, investors, strategic consultants and Senior Executives of several organizations, SALT partners with Founders committed to accelerated growth while building lasting social impact and adding value to the communities they serve.

SALT serves the US, the Americas and Europe markets with corporate offices in Miami, USA. Additional information at .

Information Pending Confirmation:



Exact date of the acquisition and transition process.

Potential changes or expansions to Faith Academy's existing programs under AmHealth

Projected number of students expected to enroll post-acquisition. Accreditation and certification details for LPN and Home Health Aide programs under AmHealth.

Media Contact: Robert Bonds

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare Institute

