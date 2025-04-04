Upskilling In The Digital Age: Axonify's Innovative Training Drives Peak Frontline Performance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New CBS series debuts impact for leading global brands Kroger and Marriott International

- Carol Leaman, co-founder of AxonifyWATERLOO , ONTARIO , CANADA, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Axonify , a global leader in frontline learning and enablement, announces its participation in Economy 4.0, a new CBS series highlighting upskilling in the digital age and Axonify's business impact on global leaders Marriott International and Kroger.The documentary shows how Axonify's innovative solution is at the forefront of digital transformation that's pushing the frontline industry forward. Customers like Marriott International and Kroger, with a combined workforce of over 1 million employees, are partnering with Axonify to elevate customer and employee experiences and drive measurable success.“Associates who are unprepared to care for our customers have a direct impact on our business in so many different ways,” said Senchal Murphy, Senior Director, Human Resources and Talent Development at Kroger.“By leveraging tools like Axonify, we're able to connect with our associates like we've never been able to before, seek their feedback and input on important customer and associate initiatives and deliver training in the flow of work. We ensure they have the skills, training, knowledge and, most importantly, the confidence to bring our experiences to life.”Since 2011, Axonify has fundamentally changed the way frontline organizations deliver, measure and manage training by offering workers daily, continuous, gamified learning that's personalized to each employee's needs. This approach has enabled Axonify to serve over 4 million frontline workers globally across more than 160 countries.“We're laser-focused on supporting the frontline and this series highlights our commitment to innovating and elevating the tools and technology built to enable this critical workforce,” said Carol Leaman, co-founder of Axonify.“Partners like Marriott International and Kroger have experienced first-hand our solution's impact on building worker confidence, performance and connection to their brand's purpose as essential components to delivering better business outcomes.””Introducing Axonify has helped us be purposeful about meeting associate needs so they feel more connected to the company and empowered to do their jobs well,” said Jessica Lee, Global Officer, Talent Acquisition and Development for Marriott International.“It's given [associates] the ability to hear from leaders, learn about company developments and access learning that's going to help them be even better at their job.”According to Lee, Marriott has seen a 20% increase in associate knowledge in areas specific to their roles since using Axonify.Looking ahead, Axonify continues to expand its innovative offerings to further build worker knowledge, confidence and performance. By launching new tools and evolving capabilities, like Max , a conversational AI assistant, AI agents, augmented experiences and predictive analytics, Axonify is pushing boundaries to better support frontline organizations today and tomorrow.To learn more about the CBS series, visit hereAbout AxonifyAxonify is the frontline-forward learning and enablement platform used by companies like Walmart, Kroger and Foot Locker. Over 4M users in 160+ countries use Axonify to onboard and train in five minutes a day. With bite-sized gamified microlearning, custom training content, embedded communication, task management and more, Axonify is revolutionizing the way frontline workers learn, connect and get things done. Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario Canada. For more information, visit axonify.

Axonify in Economy 4.0 | Axonify transforms frontline learning beyond the LMS.

