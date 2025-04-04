War Update: 156 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Half In Pokrovsk, Toretsk Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As many as 156 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines on Thursday, April 3, with the majority taking place in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched one missile strike and 104 airstrikes, deploying one missile and 193 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy carried out over 5,600 shelling attacks, including 146 using multiple rocket launchers, and deployed 2,203 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas including Stepok, Myropilske, Pokrovka, Petrushivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Turia, Prokhody, Krasnopillia, Riasne, Velykyi Prykil, and Mykhailivske in the Sumy region; Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region; Pokrovsk, Novopil, and Voskresenka in the Donetsk region; and Sichneve, Velykomykhailivka, Malynivka, and Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops, and artillery struck nine enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment concentrations, two UAV control points, two artillery pieces, and one Russian command and observation post.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 1,380 in past day

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces launched four assaults near Kamianka and the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk sector, five Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attempted 19 assaults near Hrekivka, Nove, Katerynivka, and toward Novomykhailivka, Torske, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Verkhniokamianske and toward Ivano-Darivka and Vyimka, with four clashes recorded.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled a single attack near Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces launched 29 assaults near Krymske, Dachne, Druzhba, Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders held off 57 attacks near Novokalynove, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Sribne, Novoserhiivka, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, and toward Romanivka, Oleksiivka, Vodiane Druhe, Kotliarivka, and Oleksandropil.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled nine enemy assaults toward Rozlyv and Kostiantynopil.

In the Huliaipole sector, no offensive actions were reported.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched eight unsuccessful assaults near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Kamianske.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian troops attempted two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

In the Kursk sector, 13 combat engagements were reported. Russian forces conducted 359 artillery strikes - four of them using multiple rocket launchers - and launched 16 airstrikes, deploying 28 guided aerial bombs.

No signs of enemy offensive group formation were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.