403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eike Batista’S Crypto Token Faces Regulatory Block In Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian regulators halted Eike Batista's $EIKE cryptocurrency project, citing unauthorized securities offerings and non-compliance with financial laws.
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) declared the token, promoted via eiketoken, illegal for public sale in Brazil. The CVM ordered an immediate suspension of all activities, imposing a daily fine of R$100,000 for non-compliance.
The $EIKE token aimed to raise $100 million to fund Batista's ambitious“supercane” project. This initiative sought to revolutionize sustainable energy by developing genetically modified sugarcane capable of producing three times more ethanol and twelve times more biomass per hectare.
Batista planned to expand cultivation to 70,000 hectares and build three processing plants in Rio de Janeiro by 2028. The project had already secured $500 million from investors, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Group.
The CVM identified eight individuals and entities involved in the unauthorized offering, including Batista himself and companies like EBX Digital LLC and BRXE Global Holdings LLC. Regulators stated that the token's structure classified it as a security under Brazilian law, requiring proper authorization.
The $EIKE token operated on the Solana blockchain, leveraging its low costs and fast transactions. It promised dividends linked to BRXe's profits through smart contracts.
However, skepticism surrounded the project due to Batista's controversial past. Once Brazil's richest man with a net worth of $35 billion in 2012, he faced legal issues for corruption and market manipulation.
This case underscores Brazil's tightening scrutiny on cryptocurrency projects, highlighting compliance challenges for innovative ventures. Batista's attempt at a comeback now faces significant legal and regulatory hurdles, casting doubt on the future of his supercane vision.
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) declared the token, promoted via eiketoken, illegal for public sale in Brazil. The CVM ordered an immediate suspension of all activities, imposing a daily fine of R$100,000 for non-compliance.
The $EIKE token aimed to raise $100 million to fund Batista's ambitious“supercane” project. This initiative sought to revolutionize sustainable energy by developing genetically modified sugarcane capable of producing three times more ethanol and twelve times more biomass per hectare.
Batista planned to expand cultivation to 70,000 hectares and build three processing plants in Rio de Janeiro by 2028. The project had already secured $500 million from investors, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Group.
The CVM identified eight individuals and entities involved in the unauthorized offering, including Batista himself and companies like EBX Digital LLC and BRXE Global Holdings LLC. Regulators stated that the token's structure classified it as a security under Brazilian law, requiring proper authorization.
The $EIKE token operated on the Solana blockchain, leveraging its low costs and fast transactions. It promised dividends linked to BRXe's profits through smart contracts.
However, skepticism surrounded the project due to Batista's controversial past. Once Brazil's richest man with a net worth of $35 billion in 2012, he faced legal issues for corruption and market manipulation.
This case underscores Brazil's tightening scrutiny on cryptocurrency projects, highlighting compliance challenges for innovative ventures. Batista's attempt at a comeback now faces significant legal and regulatory hurdles, casting doubt on the future of his supercane vision.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment