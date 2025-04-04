Shared Mobility Industry Analysis Report 2025: Market Leaders, Regional Trends, And Emerging Innovations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$217.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$356 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing digital connectivity and IoT facilitating user-friendly shared mobility applications
5.1.1.2. Increasing government initiatives promoting shared mobility to reduce urban traffic congestion
5.1.1.3. Rising urbanization and population density driving the need for efficient shared mobility
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Inadequate infrastructure, such as lack of dedicated lanes for bikes and scooters
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Developing partnerships with municipalities to integrate shared mobility into public transportation systems
5.1.3.2. Innovations in mobile app to enhance user experience and safety in shared vehicle operations
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Concerns regarding the safety and security of shared vehicles
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Service Type: Rising preference for ride-hailing due to its convenience and reliability
5.2.2. End User: Increasing inclination of shared mobility in corporate users
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Shared Mobility Market, by Service Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bike Sharing
6.2.1. Docked
6.2.2. Dockless
6.3. Car Sharing
6.3.1. One-Way
6.3.2. Round-Trip
6.4. Microtransit
6.4.1. On-Demand Services
6.4.2. Shuttle Services
6.5. Ride Sharing
6.6. Ride-Hailing
7. Shared Mobility Market, by Business Model
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Business to Business
7.3. Business to Consumer
7.4. Peer to Peer
8. Shared Mobility Market, by Usage Pattern
8.1. Introduction
8.2. On-Demand
8.3. Reserved
8.4. Subscription-Based
9. Shared Mobility Market, by Propulsion Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Electric Vehicles
9.3. Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles
9.3.1. Diesel Vehicles
9.3.2. Petrol Vehicles
10. Shared Mobility Market, by Vehicle Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Four-Wheelers
10.2.1. Cars
10.2.2. Vans
10.3. Two-Wheelers
10.3.1. Bicycles
10.3.2. Bikes
10.3.3. e-bikes
11. Shared Mobility Market, by User Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Corporate Users
11.2.1. Business Travel
11.2.2. Employee Transportation
11.3. Individual Users
11.3.1. Commuters
11.3.2. Leisure Travelers
12. Shared Mobility Market, by Business Model
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Membership-Based
12.2.1. Annual Membership
12.2.2. Monthly Membership
12.3. Pay-Per-Use
12.3.1. Hourly Rates
12.3.2. Per Kilometer
13. Shared Mobility Market, by Technology
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Blockchain
13.2.1. Identity Management
13.2.2. Payment Solutions
13.3. Internet of Things
13.3.1. Asset Tracking
13.3.2. Electric Charging Networks
13.4. Mobile Applications
13.4.1. Driver Interfaces
13.4.2. User Interfaces
14. Shared Mobility Market, by End-User Age Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. 18-25 Years
14.3. 26-40 Years
14.4. Above 40 Years
15. Shared Mobility Market, by End User
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Corporate Users
15.2.1. Corporate Shuttles
15.2.2. Employee Transport
15.3. Educational Institutions
15.4. Individual Consumers
16. Americas Shared Mobility Market
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Argentina
16.3. Brazil
16.4. Canada
16.5. Mexico
16.6. United States
17. Asia-Pacific Shared Mobility Market
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Australia
17.3. China
17.4. India
17.5. Indonesia
17.6. Japan
17.7. Malaysia
17.8. Philippines
17.9. Singapore
17.10. South Korea
17.11. Taiwan
17.12. Thailand
17.13. Vietnam
18. Europe, Middle East & Africa Shared Mobility Market
18.1. Introduction
18.2. Denmark
18.3. Egypt
18.4. Finland
18.5. France
18.6. Germany
18.7. Israel
18.8. Italy
18.9. Netherlands
18.10. Nigeria
18.11. Norway
18.12. Poland
18.13. Qatar
18.14. Russia
18.15. Saudi Arabia
18.16. South Africa
18.17. Spain
18.18. Sweden
18.19. Switzerland
18.20. Turkey
18.21. United Arab Emirates
18.22. United Kingdom
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
19.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
19.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
19.3.1. Uber partners with Indian Air Force to revolutionize mobility solutions through digital transformation and shared commuting services
19.3.2. Hertz and Bolt's partnership accelerates EV adoption for ride-hailing drivers to foster sustainable urban mobility across Europe
19.3.3. Yulu pioneers franchise-based EV expansion in India, introduces shared mobility model in Indore
19.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
