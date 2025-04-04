Caro Holdings Secures Strategic Partnership To Launch Marketplace Focused On Black-Owned Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caro Holdings Inc. (OTC: CAHO), a growth enablement company leveraging operational expertise, funding, and AI-driven tools to scale emerging brands, announces a strategic partnership with Kisqueya to expand its existing digital platform to become a fully-fledged global marketplace. The initiative will support Black-owned businesses and independent brands, with a focus on global visibility and scalable ecommerce growth.

Designed as both a two-sided marketplace - similar to Etsy, Temu or Alibaba - and a listing directory – like yelp.com - it will connect sellers with international buyers while boosting discoverability for service-based businesses. Caro Holdings will host the core digital infrastructure, ecommerce framework, and AI-powered tools that support personalised discovery, predictive analytics, and automated vendor onboarding.

The platform will launch nationally before scaling into a global hub. Kisqueya will lead vendor outreach and market development, led by founder Marie-Michelle Legrand, a Haitian entrepreneur with a background in social law. Through Kisqueya, she combines ethical commerce with community impact, supporting young women through charitable initiatives.

“This partnership supports our goal to build inclusive, AI-driven platforms for underserved markets,” said Meriesha Rennalls, Director at Caro Holdings.“With Kisqueya, we're creating a space where Black-owned businesses can grow with the tools and visibility they need.”

The platform will offer:



AI Analytics – Real-time insights on customer behaviour and performance

Personalisation Tools – Tailored shopping experiences Automated Communication – using AI voice for streamlined engagement



In 2023, global e-commerce sales hit $5.8 trillion and are projected to exceed $8 trillion by 2027 . Marketplaces drive over 60% of those sales, yet many small and minority-owned businesses still face barriers to entry.

“This platform is about access and opportunity,” said Marie-Michelle Legrand, Founder of Kisqueya.“We're opening pathways for Black-owned businesses to grow and scale.”

The company anticipates continued expansion through regional partnerships and additional sector-specific deployments.

About Caro Holdings Inc.

Caro Holdings is dedicated to accelerating the growth of brands through digital innovation and AI-powered solutions. Its comprehensive suite of services includes e-commerce strategy, digital marketing, AI voice technology, and growth capital. Discover more at

About Kisqueya

​Kisqueya is a French boutique inspired by Haiti, offering handcrafted jewellery, accessories, and home décor. The brand blends cultural craftsmanship with social purpose, supporting young women through community-led programs. Discover more at

