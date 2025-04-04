VG Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Venture Global, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - VG

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Venture Global, Inc. ("Venture" or "the Company") (NYSE: VG ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Offering Documents in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on January 24, 2025, are encouraged to contact the firm before April 18, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Venture Global's ongoing ability to deliver LNG globally and the development of its natural gas projects was dependent on customer contracts. The Company faced legal challenges from major customers including BP and Shell based on delays in supply contracts.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals.

