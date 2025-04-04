Textiles And Clothing Sustainable Product Developments And Innovations Report 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report includes information and insight relating to the following innovative brands, companies and other organisations such as Archroma; BASF; Cone Denim; Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC); DePoly; Exponent Envirotech; Gebruder Otto; iinouiio; Jeanologia; Kipas Denim; Lenzing Group; Milliken & Company; Odlo; Oubas; Qore; Recycling Atelier; Superlove Merino; The Lycra Company; and Ultrafabrics.

Environmental sustainability is of growing importance within the global fibre, textile and apparel industries, and pressures on companies to improve their sustainability credentials have prompted several of them to develop innovative new products.

This report provides information on the latest product developments in relation to environmental sustainability with a particular focus on: base layer garments and knitwear made using recycled materials; denim jeans and dyeing technologies which have a low impact on the environment; flame resistant (FR) fabrics and upholstery fabrics which are free from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs); raw materials made using renewable feedstock; bio-based stretch fibres; and towels made using yarn derived from recycled materials.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

BASE LAYER GARMENTS CONTAINING RECYCLED MATERIALS

Sportswear brand Odlo is collaborating with recycling pioneer DePoly in the development of a prototype base layer garment containing recycled polyester

DENIM WHICH HAS A LOW IMPACT ON THE ENVIRONMENT

Speciality chemicals manufacturer Archroma, Kipao Denim, and garment finishing machinery company Jeanologia have collaborated in the development of a denim jeans collection which has a low impact on the environment

DYEING TECHNOLOGIES WHICH HAVE A LOW IMPACT ON THE ENVIRONMENT



Cone Denim has developed a range of denim fabrics which are coloured using COLOURizd's novel

QuantumCOLOUR technology which has a low impact on the environment Lenzing Group (Lenzing) and Exponent Envirotech have collaborated in the development of a waterless dyeing technology called ECOHUES

FLAME RESISTANT (FR) FABRICS WHICH ARE FREE FROM PER- AND POLYFLUOROALKYL SUBSTANCES (PFASS)

Milliken & Company has developed a flame resistant fabric which is free from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) for use in the manufacture of turnout gear

KNITWEAR MADE USING RECYCLED MATERIALS

iinouiio, Oubas and Superlove Merino have collaborated in the development of a knitwear collection which is made using recycled merino wool yarn

RAW MATERIALS MADE USING RENEWABLE FEEDSTOCK

BASF has expanded its range of raw materials for producing synthetic fibres to include chemical intermediates which are made using feedstock derived from renewable resources

BIO-BASED STRETCH FIBRES

The Lycra Company, Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC) and Qore have collaborated in the development of a bio-based lycra fibre

TOWELS MADE USING YARN DERIVED FROM RECYCLED MATERIALS

Gebruder Otto and Recycling Atelier are collaborating in the development of a cotton towel which is made using yarn derived from recycled materials

