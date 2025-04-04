VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

VAT publishes its Sustainability Report 2024

04.04.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Media release

Haag, Switzerland, April 4, 2025 VAT today published its Sustainability Report 2024, which provides an overview of our progress and commitment to sustainability and is available on our website . The report outlines the steps we are taking to reduce our environmental footprint, improve resource efficiency, and foster a safe and inclusive workplace. Some highlights from this year's report:

We further reduced our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 66% compared to 2023.

28% of new hires globally were women in 2024, surpassing our 2027 target of 24%.

We established a Sustainability Committee at the Board level. We strengthened our sustainability strategy with enhanced long-term commitments. Sustainability remains a key priority for VAT, and we continue to align our business practices with long-term environmental and social goals. The report reflects our ongoing initiatives, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions, offering an inclusive workplace, to a stringent governance program. Transparency and accountability are at the heart of our sustainability approach. By sharing our progress, we aim to keep all our stakeholders informed and engaged in our journey towards a more sustainable future. The Sustainability Report 2024 is available for download on our website . To learn more about our ongoing sustainability initiatives visit our Sustainability page . For further information please contact us via e-mail (... ). Michel R. Gerber Dominik Schwyter Camille Duperier Head of Sustainability and Sustainability Manager Sustainability Analyst Investor Relations +41 81 553 70 13 +41 81 553 70 75 +41 81 553 76 98 Financial calendar 2025 Thursday, April 17 Q1 2025 trading update Tuesday, April 29 Annual General Meeting 2025 Wednesday, July 23 Half-year 2025 results Thursday, October 16 Q3 2025 trading update ABOUT VAT

We change the world with vacuum solutions – that is our purpose as the world's leading supplier of high-end vacuum valves. The Group reports in two segments: Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics and vacuum coating industries as well as for the industrial and research sector. Global Service provides local expert support to customers and offers genuine spare parts, repairs and upgrades. VAT reported net sales of CHF 942 million in 2024 and employs some 3,200 people worldwide, with representatives in 29 countries and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, Malaysia, and Romania.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified in their entirety as there are certain factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“believes,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“estimates” and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the performance, security and reliability of the company's information technology systems, political, economic and regulatory changes in the countries in which the company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. As a result, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, VAT disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this report.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: VAT Group AG Seelistrasse 1 9469 Haag Switzerland Phone: +41 81 771 61 61 Fax: +41 81 771 48 30 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0311864901 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2111660

End of News EQS News Service