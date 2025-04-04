Lundbeck To Present Positive Pipeline Data At American Academy Of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

VALBY, Denmark, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) will present positive interim results from the open-label extension of the PACIFIC trial investigating bexicaserin, in addition to new analyses from clinical trials and real-world data with eptinezumab.

H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announced that recent pipeline data will be presented at the 2025 AAN Annual Meeting in San Diego, U.S. The data includes an oral presentation of the six-month results from the open-label extension (OLE) of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC trial of bexicaserin, a novel treatment under development for seizures associated with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs).1 DEEs are the most severe group of epilepsies characterized by drug-resistant seizures, and developmental slowing or regression.2

"DEEs can be caused by a range of acquired, syndromal, and genetic etiologies, with more than 900 genes implicated. However, only a few subtypes currently have approved therapies, leaving many patients in need. The DEE-inclusive PACIFIC trial and six-month OLE data indicate that bexicaserin may be able to help address this unmet need across multiple DEE types, and highlights Lundbeck's expanding commitment to the neuro-rare space. We look forward to engaging with the global neuroscience community at AAN to discuss the data and potential of bexicaserin to support patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals in the management of DEEs," said Johan Luthman, EVP and Head of Research & Development at Lundbeck.

The OLE included patients who successfully completed the PACIFIC trial3 and was designed to evaluate the long-term safety (up to 52 weeks), tolerability, and efficacy of bexicaserin in a cohort of participants with DEEs who were newly exposed to bexicaserin for at least 6 months.1

The OLE interim analysis showed that bexicaserin continues to exhibit a favourable safety and tolerability profile at six months, consistent with the safety profile observed during the PACIFIC trial. All bexicaserin treatment-naive patients (n=9) successfully transitioned from placebo to bexicaserin, reinforcing the tolerability of bexicaserin in an inclusive DEE population. In this placebo-bexicaserin switch population, a 57.3% reduction in countable motor seizures and 61.2% reduction in total seizures was observed, consistent with the response in non-naive participants at 6 months (n=32).* Moreover, more than half of patients newly exposed to bexicaserin (n=5/9) experienced a ≥50% reduction from baseline in countable motor seizures.1*

In addition, Lundbeck will present recent post-hoc analyses and real-world data for eptinezumab investigating meaningful endpoints, such as good days per month†, and sustained treatment response. Lundbeck remains focused on raising the bar around preventive treatment expectations in migraine and increasing the understanding of the holistic impact of migraine on quality of life.

*As compared to baseline at entry into PACIFIC study. †As reported by trial patients based on individual migraine experience

Details of Lundbeck presentations at AAN 2025:

Bexicaserin Oral Presentation Monday, April 7, Session S20, 4:18 – 4:30pm PT

Title: Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Bexicaserin in a Cohort of Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies: Interim Results of a Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Open-Label Extension

Eptinezumab Poster Presentations:

Title: Long-term Maintenance of ≥50% and ≥75% Migraine Response With Eptinezumab in Patients With High-frequency Episodic Migraine and Chronic Migraine and 2-4 Prior Migraine Preventive Treatment Failures4 I Poster number: P12.005

Title: Patient-reported Impact of ≥75% Increase in Good Days/Month on Migraine Symptoms, Quality of Life, and Brain Fog: Real-world Study of Adults With Chronic Migraine Treated With Eptinezumab5 I Poster number: P12.010

Title: Long-term Reductions in Monthly Headache Days With Eptinezumab Treatment in Adults With Chronic Migraine: Results From the PREVAIL Study6 I Poster number: P12.003

About Bexicaserin

Bexicaserin (LP352) is an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist with no observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes. It is being evaluated in a global Phase III clinical program (the DEEp Program). The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for bexicaserin for the treatment of seizures associated with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs) for patients two years of age and older. Bexicaserin is an investigational compound that is not approved for marketing by any regulatory authority worldwide.

The PACIFIC trial was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, DEE-inclusive trial (NCT05364021) in 52 participants with Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, or DEE Other, who had ≥4 countable motor seizures during the 28-day baseline period, and who were on a stable regimen of 1 to 4 concomitant antiseizure medications.3

About eptinezumab (Vyepti®)

Eptinezumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) which was purposefully developed for IV administration. The efficacy and safety of eptinezumab 100 mg and 300 mg was investigated in two phase III clinical trials (PROMISE-1 in episodic migraine and PROMISE-2 in chronic migraine), where eptinezumab met its primary endpoint of decrease in mean monthly migraine days (MMD) over weeks 1-12 in both episodic and chronic migraine. Furthermore, the clinical trial program observed a treatment benefit over placebo that was observed for both doses of eptinezumab as early as day 1 post-infusion. The safety of eptinezumab was evaluated in more than 2,000 adult patients with migraine who received at least one dose of eptinezumab. The most common adverse reactions (≥2% and at least 2% or greater than placebo) in the clinical trials for the preventive treatment of migraine were nasopharyngitis and hypersensitivity. Approximately 8% of patients on 300 mg, 6% of patients on 100 mg and 6% of patients on placebo in PROMISE-1 and PROMISE-2 experienced nasopharyngitis. In PROMISE-1 and PROMISE-2, 1.9% of patients treated with eptinezumab discontinued treatment due to adverse reactions.

Eptinezumab was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults in February 2020, and in January 2022, eptinezumab was granted marketing authorization by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the prophylaxis of migraine in adults who have at least four migraine days per month. Today, eptinezumab is launched in the U.S. market, as well as in more than 30 markets worldwide.