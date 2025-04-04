Amber Grid Board Has Appointed Nemunas Biknius As The CEO Of The Company For The New Term
On April 3, 2025, the Amber Grid Board, having evaluated the candidates selected by the external recruitment agency and the EPSO-G Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the recommendations provided, considered in detail the 6 strongest candidates, from which it appointed Nemunas Biknius as the CEO. The CEO of Amber Grid has been appointed for a five-year term.
N. Biknius has been managing the company since April 2020, having previously been managing the company on an interim basis for almost half a year. Previously, N. Biknius worked as the Head of Strategy and Development at EPSO-G, a shareholder of Amber Grid.
