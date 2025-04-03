Mark Andrew Kozlowski Featured In Exclusive Online Interview On The Future Of Ocean Innovation And Sustainable Business

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Mark Andrew Kozlowski, a marine technology entrepreneur and environmental advocate, has been featured in an exclusive interview with Inspirey, offering readers a rare inside look at his journey, philosophy, and vision for the future of ocean-based industries. In this deep-dive Q&A, Kozlowski discusses how his upbringing on the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia shaped his career, and how he's using AI and clean energy to drive change in marine sustainability.

Kozlowski is the founder and CEO of Blue Horizon Technologies, a company developing scalable tools and solutions to help ocean-based industries thrive while protecting the marine ecosystems they rely on. From offshore wind and tidal energy to AI-powered monitoring systems, Kozlowski's mission is to show that business and environmental stewardship can not only coexist but reinforce one another.

“The ocean is vital to our economies and way of life,” Kozlowski says in the interview.“But we're depleting it at an alarming rate. I couldn't accept that we had to choose between economic growth and environmental stewardship. We can and must do both.”

In the exclusive interview, he reflects on the slow and challenging path of founding Blue Horizon Technologies, the skepticism he faced from both business and environmental circles, and the early failures that helped shape the company's mission. By emphasizing real-world impact and scalable results, Kozlowski and his team have proven that ocean tech solutions can work in practice, not just in theory.

Kozlowski also shares his leadership style-anchored in clarity, purpose, and patience-and explains why businesses that embed sustainability from day one have a competitive advantage. He discusses the role of education in shifting mindsets and his commitment to preparing future generations for a world where ocean conservation is not a luxury, but a necessity.

“People often think they have to choose between science and business, or tech and ethics,” he says.“You don't. The world needs more people who understand both sides and can build bridges.”

With new projects on the horizon-including global integration of marine data systems and low-impact tidal infrastructure-Kozlowski continues to push the boundaries of innovation. But at the heart of it all is his unwavering belief that the health of the ocean is tied directly to the health of our future.

About Mark Andrew Kozlowski

Mark Andrew Kozlowski is a marine technology entrepreneur and conservation advocate based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the founder and CEO of Blue Horizon Technologies, a company developing sustainable tools and AI-driven solutions for ocean-based industries. His work combines environmental responsibility with real-world business applications, aiming to transform the way industries interact with the ocean through innovation, education, and scalable impact.

To read the full interview, click here .