Bayhealth Medical Center Investigated By Federman & Sherwood For Data Breach
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayhealth Medical Center investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, Bayhealth Medical Center filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas. On July 31, 2024, Bayhealth became aware of suspicious activity within its network. An investigation into the incident concluded that between July 27 and July 31, 2024, an unauthorized actor gained access to their network and acquired sensitive files/information.
The type of information potentially exposed includes:
- Full Name Social Security Number Driver's License Number Medical information Health Insurance Information Other sensitive information
Bayhealth Medical Center is a healthcare system serving central and southern Delaware, comprising two hospitals (Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus), a freestanding emergency department, satellite facilities, and employed physician practices.CONTACT: If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Federman & Sherwood either by email at ... or visit our firm's website FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD (405) 235-1560
